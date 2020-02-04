Entertainment News Today, Feb 4: Rishi Kapoor health update, Disha on nepotism, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai 3

Latest Entertainment News Today: Rishi Kapoor confirms that he is recovering and is back in Mumbai, Disha Patani shares her views on nepotism debate, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the lead in Munna Bhai 3 and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The showbiz industry never falls short of interesting news and the keep the cine buffs intrigued about the happenings in the industry. And as the day is coming to an end, Pinkvilla comes with its daily dose of entertainment. The day began with a health update by who revealed that he is back in Mumbai and is recovering well. , who will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, shared her opinion on the prevailing nepotism debate and stated that in the end, it is the talent that matters in the industry. Vidhu Vinod Chopra opens up on Munna Bhai 3 and confirms about Sanjay Dutt playing the lead role.

Talking about the telly world, television actress Meghna Malik’s father Randhir Singh Malik passed away on Monday. As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 came to an end, there are reports finalist Deepika Das was the highest paid contestant on the popular reality show. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Rishi Kapoor reveals why he was hospitalised; Says ‘People seem to have assumed a lot different’

Days after the reports of Rishi Kapoor getting hospitalised in the national capital spread like wildfire, the veteran actor revealed that he had fallen ill due to pollution in Delhi. He also put all the speculations to rest about his health and said, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured.” Rishi also emphasised that he is looking forward to entertaining people.

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

Malang actress Disha Patani talks about nepotism; Says ‘It exists in every industry’

Disha Patani, who is looking forward to the release of Mohit Suri’s Malang, recently opened up on the heated topic of nepotism and stated that it does exist in every industry. However, the actress emphasised that instead of being jealous one should work hard and carve a niche for themselves with the talent. “At the end of the day, it’s the work that speaks. You’re lucky if people like you, that cannot come with birth or be bought,” she added.

Sanjay Dutt to play the lead in Munna Bhai 3, confirms producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It’s been a while since reports about Munna Bhai 3 has been doing the rounds. And now producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has given an interesting update about the movie and confirmed that Sanjay Dutt will be playing the lead role in the movie. He also revealed that he will begin working on the movie from next week. However, he is yet to finalise the remaining cast of the movie.

Television actress Meghna Malik bereaved with father’s sudden demise

Meghna Malik, who is known for her stint in Na Aana Is Des Laado, grabbed the headlines after her father Randhir Singh Malik passed away lately. According to media reports, Randhir breathed his last on Monday. However, the reason for his death is still not known. The media reports suggest that Meghna’s father’s last rites were conducted today by his daughters.

Our hearts break to share with you the news of the demise of our loving father Dr R S Malik today 3 rd Feb afternoon at Sonepat .

Cremation shall take place tomorrow 4 Feb at HUDA Sector 15 Crematorium at Sonepat at 11 am.

Meghna Malik

Mimansa Malik — meghna malik (@meghna1malik) February 3, 2020

Deepika Das charges a whooping amount for participating in Bigg Boss Kannada 7

Nagini actress Deepika Das has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since she emerged as the finalist of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. And while the actress has been overwhelmed with the adulation coming her way, it is reported that she charged a massive amount for her stint on the show. According to media reports, Deepika was paid an amount of Rs. 50,000 per week. And while she made it to the finale, her fees for the popular reality show turned out to be Rs. 9 lakhs.

