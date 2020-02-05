Entertainment News Today, Feb 5: Akshay in Dhoom 4 truth, Vicky Kaushal on Bhoot shooting, Judwaa 3 cast
It has been a busy day for the people in showbiz and as the day has come to an end, Pinkvilla is back with its daily dose of entertainment news of the day. To begin with, YRF has cleared the speculations about Dhoom 4. Vicky Kaushal, who has been creating a buzz for his upcoming movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, spoke about his phobia and shared his experience of shooting the movie. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has cleared the air about roping in Salman Khan or Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 3.
Talking about the telly world, Gautam Rode is celebrating his second wedding anniversary with Pankhuri Awasthy in the Maldives. Kajal Aggarwal’s wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore unveiled today. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.
Dhoom 4 isn’t on the cards as of now, confirms YRF spokesperson
It’s been a long time since there have been speculations about the much awaited Dhoom 4. In fact, the recent buzz stated that Akshay Kumar will be collaborating with YRF and will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, YRF spokesperson stated that the fourth installment of the franchise is not on the cards as of now.
Vicky Kaushal talks about exploring horror genre with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship; Gets candid about his horror moments
Vicky Kaushal is all set to explore the untouched territory of horror genre with Karan Johar’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. And while the actor is excited about the movie, he got candid about having his share of scary moments and revealed that shooting the intense the underwater sequences was the most difficult part for him. Vicky revealed that he is scared of ghost and water and he used to panic every time he used to shoot underwater.
Neither Salman Khan nor Varun Dhawan to play the lead in Judwaa 3, confirms Sajid Nadiadwala
After the stupendous success of Judwaa and Judwaa 2, there have been speculations about the third installment of the franchise. And while producer Sajid Nadiadwala has begun shooting for Judwaa 3, there was a buzz that Salman Khan or Varun Dhawan are likely to play the lead in the movie. However, the producer clarified saying that both the superstars are not returning to the franchise.
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy fly to Maldives for their anniversary celebration
Television couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy is head over heels in love with each other and their social media posts are proof to it. And as the couple completed two blissful years of marriage, they flew to the exotic location of Maldives to celebrate their special day. In fact, both Gautam and Pankhuri shared beautiful pictures of their vacation from Maldives on social media.
Kajal Aggarwal unveils her wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore
Kajal Aggarwal has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today as she has become the first female actor from the south Indian film industry to get a wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore. The actress, who over the moon with this achievement, has unveiled her wax figure in the prestigious museum today and shared her proud moment with her family.
Success is usually measured through tangible consumerism. A new house, a swanky car, first class travels to exotic destinations. I’ve somehow never felt the thrill in any of this. People often questioned what success meant. Point is, I never felt I was successful. I’ve found my joy in moments. Moments of growth, moments where I’ve enjoyed my work to the level of being lost in it. I’ve felt so consumed that it’s meditational in quality. Finding your own person, equilibrium, regardless of expectations and pressure is true success! Staying loyal to your tribe and being treated with equality is being successful! The joy of discovering new experiences even though you’ve been exposed to the diverse plethora this world has to offer - success! Your innocence, your eagerness, your passion topped with a whole lot of curiosity to learn, defines success in my mind. I’m blessed to have found all of this in this lifetime and hope to reach the zenith of realising that I know nothing at all !
