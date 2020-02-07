Entertainment News Today, Feb 6: Akshay beats SRK in brand evaluation, Baaghi 3 & World Famous Lover trailer

Latest Entertainment News Today: From Akshay Kumar beating Shah Rukh Khan in brand evaluation to the trailers of two upcoming films, here are the top 5 entertainment news from today.

One of the most talked about news from today's news is the trailer of Tiger Shroff and 's Baaghi 3, the brand evaluation that not only saw some fresh debutants but also witnessed leave behind and beat him at it. Another wedding is underway as the pre-wedding festivities of Kamya Punjabi are on in full swing and we also witnessed the trailer of World Famous Lover, while another Friends star made his Instagram debut.

beats Shah Rukh Khan in brand evaluation:

Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar's value in terms of brand endorsements has gone up to $104.5 million (Rs 740 crore) and while he managed to leave all the Khans behind, he did not manage to beat the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Akshay has had 4 film releases and it sure looks like there is no stopping the star.

Baaghi 3 Trailer

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have managed to garner mixed reviews with the movie trailer of the third installment of the franchise, however, fans are also going gaga over the action sequence that it has to offer along with other things. In fact, as usual, the trailer also gave way to many memes on social media.

Kamya Punjabi's wedding festivities

Kamya Punjabi is all set to marry Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020, and apart from all those photos of the two that have our hearts, the wedding festivities have begun with a mata ki chowki and Kamya's photo from the same has been doing the rounds. With the days to come, it is definitely going to create quite the buzz.

World Famous Lover Trailer

The Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle, and Catherine starrer World Famous Lover saw the trailer release today and apart from the event itself, much of the attention is on the craft of the trailer and the complete package that it looks like.

Mathew Perry's Instagram debut

Well, it looks like all the Friends stars are giving into the temptation since merely four months after Jennifer Anniston joined Instagram, Mathew Perry aka everyone's beloved Chandler Bing is on it too. His account is 200k followers strong without any posts just yet.

