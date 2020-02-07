Entertainment News Today, Feb 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia wedding bells, Love Aaj Kal song Mehrama, Kangana injured

Latest Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to reportedly get married soon, Love Aaj Kal's new song Mehrama gets released, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli reveals details about actress and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

There are a lot of things happening in the world of entertainment off late which the daily news buffs are very much eager to know about. Be it Bollywood, Hollywood or the South film industry, we are pretty sure every one of you have your interests piqued about these spheres. So here it is! Pinkvilla has curated some of the top news of the day exclusively for you all so as to keep up with whatever is happening around the world.

Among the topmost news which has been trending today is and ’s wedding bells which are reportedly going to ring soon after the release of their movie Brahmastra. Apart from that, a melodious song, Mehrama from Love Aaj Kal was out today much to the excitement of fans. Another piece of news that came as a shock for everyone was a tweet by ’s sister Rangoli Chandel that the actress was injured during the shoots of two of her movies. Other than that, we have few more interesting pieces which we present to you in the form of top 5 entertainment news of the day:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to reportedly tie the knot

Speculations have been rife about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married by the end of 2020. Now, if the latest media reports are to be believed, the two of them are planning to tie the knot post the release of their movie Brahmastra this year. As per the same reports, their families have met and even sent out invites to their near and dear ones so as to block the dates for December 2020.

(READ MORE: Wedding bells for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in December 2020 post Brahmastra release?)

Love Aaj Kal’s new song Mehrama out

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal is just a few days away from its release into the theatres. In the midst of all this, the makers have released yet another song from the Imtiaz Ali directorial titled Mehrama. The romantic number will not only melt your hearts but will showcase the complexities that arise in modern love which still leave a kind of impact on one’s life.

Kangana Ranaut injured in bike accident

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has recently revealed through a series of tweets that the actress had a bike accident and got 52 injuries during the shoot of Tanu Weds Manu. Not only that, Kangana also got 15 stitches on her forehead during Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Rangoli further praised the Queen actress for putting her health on stake and gaining 10 kgs for upcoming movie Thalaivi.

wraps up the shoot for Jayeshbhai Jordaar

A few days back, Ranveer Singh had jetted off to Ahmedabad, Gujarat to shoot few portions of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Today, the actor announced through social media about wrapping up the shoot for the movie there. Post this, Ranveer will be joining wife for an exotic vacation.

(READ MORE: Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh raps in Gujarati as he wraps up the film; Says, ‘Apna tem aagaya ne’)

’s daughter Ira Khan turns Wonder Woman!

Despite trying to remain away from the limelight, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan manages to grab headlines most of the time. The star kid has recently shared a few pictures with her fitness trainer on her Instagram handle which has caught the attention of the fans. Ira is seen twinning in red with him and the two of them are seen sporting tees with the logos of Superman and Wonder Woman respectively.

(READ MORE: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan turns Wonder Woman as she poses with ‘Superman’ but her caption steals the show)

(ALSO READ: Entertainment News Today, Feb 5: Akshay in Dhoom 4 truth, Vicky Kaushal on Bhoot shooting, Judwaa 3 cast)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More