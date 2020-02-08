Entertainment News Today, Feb 8: Katrina Kaif to play a superhero, DeepVeer's vacation pic, Ananya trolled

Latest Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif to headline a superhero flick, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's new vacation pic, Ananya Panday being trolled as aunty and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

This Saturday turned out to be quite busy for the people in showbiz and as the day has come to an end, Pinkvilla is back with its daily dose of entertainment news of the day. The day began with to be a superhero in her upcoming flick. Mumbai Mirror reported that Katrina’s close friend and Bharat director Ali is writing, directing and producing a superhero action flick for which Kaif is being considered as the main protagonist. Then we came around who shared yet another mysterious photo from her vacay with Ranveer that has fans speculating that the adorable couple might have opted for an exotic beach destination to relax before Valentine’s Day.

Ananya Panday was being trolled by the Netizens on a picture uploaded by Siddhant Chaturvedi who called Ananya 'aunty' and talking about Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi revealed her stand on Asim and his former girlfriend controversy and his proposal. After Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff was all praise for 's recently released film Malang. Ayesha Shroff, took to social media to shower love on Disha. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to headline a superhero action flick:

A while back, Vicky Kaushal had announced his association with Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar for a superhero film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky’s new found friend Katrina Kaif also has turned to a similar genre of superhero action flicks and might be in line for headlining her BFF Ali Abbas Zafar’s next.

Deepika Padukone shared the first glimpse from her holiday with :

Deepika took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her vacay with hubby Mr Singh. In the photo, we can only see Deepika and Ranveer’s slippers, one black in colour and the other one is white.But what caught our attention was how mysteriously, the Chhapaak actress has been keeping their holiday destination under wraps.

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and Disha Patani’s social media PDA:

Ayesha Shroff, took to social media to shower love on Disha for her recently released film Malang as she wrote, “Congratulations Deeshu,” followed by heart emoticons and to this, Disha replied saying, ‘Love you aunty.’ Prior to the films’ release, the makers of Malang had organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai, and from Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, to Ahuja and others, a lot of B-town stars were in attendance at the screening.

Himanshi revealed her stand on Asim and his former girlfriend controversy:

In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, revealed that a girl by the name Shruti Tuli has revealed to be dating Asim Riaz. In an exclusive chat with Himanshi we asked her if the proposal came as a shock to her and if the news of his girlfriend bothered her at all. She said that she did not say NO to his proposal but she told him that she wants to get to know him more. Whatever people say outside, especially the ex celebrity contestants, she hates it. She has noticed that they would poke him about relationships.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post calling Ananya Panday 'aunty' invites trolls:

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were recently seen in 's twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar's birthday party. Siddhant himself posted the pic in which Ananya is talking to Roohi while our MC Sher is listening to their talks. More than the picture, Siddhant's caption for the post has been grabbing everyone's attention. People have started trolling Ananya on the caption. While some have trolled Ananya by calling aunty some have trolled her for telling her struggling stories to Roohi.

