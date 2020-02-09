Entertainment News Today, Feb 9: Deepika on Mahabharat, Kalki’s daughter’s name, LK Advani reaction to Shikara

Latest Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone opens on her most ambitious project Mahabharat, new mommy Kalki Koechlin reveals her baby girl’s name, LK Advani reacts to Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

As the sun has set for Sunday, the Monday blues must be setting in now. However, the cine buffs have a reason to relax at the moment as Pinkvilla has come up with its daily dose of big news from the showbiz industry. To begin with, has opened up on her much talked about period drama Mahabharat and called it her most ambitious project. Kalki Koechlin, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, has announced her daughter’s name on social media. Veteran politician LK Advani recently attended the screening of Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara and his reaction to the movie is breaking the internet.

Talking about the telly world, Sana Khaan has called it quits with beau Melvin Louis and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actress accused the latter of cheating on her. Meanwhile, has been roped in for Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Deepika Padukone gets candid about Mahabharat; Calls it once in a lifetime kind of film

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, grabbed the headlines after she announced her next venture as Mahabharat. The actress will be seen playing the role of Draupadi and left the fans excited about the movie. Adding on to their curiosity, Deepika had now opened up on Mahabharat and stated that it once in a lifetime kind of film. She even mentioned that it is her most ambitious project to date and will take five times longer to execute it.

Read More: Deepika Padukone on Mahabharata: It is my most ambitious project and will take 5 times longer to execute

Kalki Koechlin announces her newborn girl’s name with a heartfelt post

Kalki Koechlin, who recently became a mother to a baby girl, is over the moon with the new addition to her life. And while she is enjoying this new phase of motherhood, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress has now revealed the name of her little princess. Kalki has named her daughter Sappho. She made the announcement with a heartfelt post on social media wherein she hailed all the women around the world who undergo the pain of giving birth to a child.

Read More: Kalki Koechlin introduces her new born daughter Sappho to the world with a thought provoking message; See Post

LK Advani gets emotional after watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming directorial Shikara has been grabbing the attention ever since it was announced. The movie revolves around the sensitive topic of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s and has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Recently, veteran politician LK Advani attended the screening of Shikara and was left teary-eyed after watching the movie. A video of the same was shared for Vidhu on social media where Advani was evidently touched by the subject of the film and found it hard to express his feelings.

Read More: WATCH: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara leaves LK Advani in tears and speechless after film's screening

Sana Khaan accuses beau Melvin Louis of cheating amid break up rumours? Find out

Former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khaan’s personal life has been the talk of the town ever since there have been reports about her split with choreographer Melvin Louis. The couple, who made their relationship official last year, have apparently parted ways. And while there have been speculations about the reason behind their split, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt Sana has accused Melvin of cheating while breaking up with him. In fact, the actress is fuming with anger at the moment decided to call it quits Melvin.

Read More: EXCLUSIVE: Is cheating the reason for Sana Khan and Melvin Louis’ breakup?

Raveena Tandon joins Yash’s KGF Chapter 2; Gets a warm welcome by director Prashanth Neel

After the stupendous success of KGF Chapter 1, the makers are coming back with the much awaited KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash in the lead. Interestingly, the movie will boast an impressive ensemble of cast Sanjay Dutt, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag. And now the KGF family got bigger as Raveena Tandon also joined the cast. Director Prashanth Neel made he official announcement as he welcomed the ‘Mast Mast’ girl on board for the movie.

Read More: KGF: Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon officially joins Yash starrer as 'the lady who issues the death warrant'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More