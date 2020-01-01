Entertainment News Today, Jan 1: Alia on upcoming movies, Ishaan’s Khaali Peeli first still, Yash’s son pic

Latest Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt talks about her upcoming movies in 2020, Ishaan Khatter shares first still from Khaali Peeli, KGF star Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit shares the first pic of their son and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The year 2020 has begun and the world has welcomed the New Year wholeheartedly. And while the first day of the year is coming to an end, some of the celebrities are trending the entertainment news. To begin with, , who has four big releases Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Sadak 2 in her kitty, got candid about her upcoming movies and said that each one of it is special intis own way. After winning hearts with his debut with Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter shares the first still of his upcoming movie Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. ’s Good Newwz is going strong at the box office and is inching close to Rs. 100 crore mark.

Talking about telly world, Nehha Pendse opens up on her marriage with beau Shardul Bayas and the couple is set to walk down the aisle on January 5. On the other hand, KGF star Yash’s wife Radhika has shared the first pic of their baby boy and it is winning hearts. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Alia Bhatt is looking forward to a busy 2020; Hopeful of impressing audience with four release

After winning hearts with her incredible performance in Gully Boy and Kalank in 2019, Alia Bhatt is set to rule the silver screen with four releases this year. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Indeed, it is going to be a busy year for Alia and the actress is quite excited about it. In fact, the Raazi star is pinning hopes that all her movies are able to win hears of the audience.

Ishaan Khatter drives into 2020 with a beautiful still from Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter has been creating a lot of buzz ever since he has been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming production Khaali Peeli. The Dhadak star will be seen romancing Anaya Panday in the movie. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for this new jodi, Ishaan surprised his fans as he shared the first still from the movie on the occasion of New Year.

starrer Good Newwz to enter Rs. 100 crore club tomorrow

After having a hattrick at box office with Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar continues his winning streak with Good Newwz. The movie, which also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, has been ruling the box office since the day of release. In fact, as the per the box office report, with a collection of Rs. 93 crores so far, Good Newwz is set to enter the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club tomorrow.

Ex-Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse to marry Shardul Bayas on January 5

Nehha Pendse, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, is set to walk down the aisle with beau Shardul Bayas on January 5, 2020. The television actress is over the moon about this new chapter in her life and can’t stop gushing over it. Talking about the big day, Nehha stated that she will be tying the knot as per the Maharashtrian rituals and the wedding festivities will begin from January 3, 2020.

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit’s baby boy’s first pic is breaking the internet

Kannada stars Yash and Radhika Pandit are in a happy space as the couple recently welcomed their second child lately. The star couple, who are proud parents of baby girl, was blessed with a baby boy. And while the new parents are enjoying the little munchkin’s arrival, Radhika treated her fans with the pic of her son on New Year.

