Entertainment News Today, Jan 22: Shabana health update, Aishwarya in Binodini Dasi biopic, Shweta’s divorce

Latest Entertainment News Today: Javed Akhtar gives an updated about Shabana Azmi’s health, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to be a part of Binodini Dasi biopic, Shweta Basu Prasad opens up on her divorce and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

It has been a busy day in the entertainment world and the industry has been brimming with some interesting piece of news. To begin with, Javed Akhtar has confirmed that Shabana Azmi is recovering and no serious harm was done. has been roped in for Pradeep Sarkar’s much talked about Binodini Dasi aka Noti Binodini’s biopic. Meanwhile, Shweta Basu Prasad also opened up on her divorce with Rohit Mittal and revealed that it was a mutual decision.

Talking about the telly world, Anurag Sharma, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be tying the knot next week. On the other hand, Kajal Agarwal will, reportedly, play the role of a lead antagonist in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Javed Akhtar gives details about Shabana Azmi’s health; Confirms she is recovering well

Days after Shabana Azmi met with a deadly accident, her fans have taken a sigh of relief after her husband Javed Akhtar confirmed that the veteran actress is on the road to recovery. He also emphasised that all her tests including MRI was positive. Javed also mentioned that no serious harm was done to Shabana during the accident.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan roped in for Pradeep Sarkar’s Binodini Dasi biopic

Pradeep Sarkar’s upcoming directorial Binodini Dasi biopic has been the talk of the town for a while now. And while there have been speculations about who will essay the lead role in the movie, the ace filmmaker put the speculations to rest after he revealed that he has roped in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the lead role. He even stated that he had the Bachchan bahu on his mind since forever for this biopic.

Shweta Basu Prasad talks about her divorce with husband Rohit Mittal

It hasn’t been long when Shweta Basu Prasad announced her separation with husband Rohit Mittal after a year of marriage. The couple had tied the knot in December 2018. While the news left her fans heartbroken Shweta revealed that it was a mutual decision. In fact, she also confirmed that the two will continue to be friends post divorce. "Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision,” she added.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anurag Sharma to marry girlfriend Nandini next week

It’s raining weddings in tinselvile these days. After Nehha Pendse, Anurag Sharma will be seen ditching his bachelorhood now. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor will be tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Nandini Singh on January 31. To note, the couple has been dating each other for over five years now and will take the plunge in Delhi.

Kajal Agarwal’s to play THIS role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Kajal Agarwal has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry ever since she has been roped in for Kamal Haasan’s much awaited movie Indian 2. While the actress has been excited about the movie, it is reported that she will be essaying the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. Reportedly, Kajal will play the role of 80-year-old woman in Indian 2.

