Entertainment News Today, Jan 23: Durgavati shooting begins, Kangana on Indira, Helly in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Latest Entertainment News Today: Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati begins rolling today, Kangana Ranaut slams advocate Indira Jaising over her controversial remark on Nirbhaya case, Helly Shah to play a lead in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Weekend is around the corner and before you make your lazy plans to end the week, it’s time to get hold of the big news from the entertainment world. To start with, announces the commencement of his much anticipated project Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. has slammed advocate Indira Jaising over her controversial statement on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will, reportedly, be sharing the screen space with daddy Jackie Shroff in Baaghi 3.

Talking about telly world, Helly Shah has been roped in to play the lead role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Besides, Siddharth to play a pivotal role in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati hits the floor today

has surprised the fans this morning as he came with an interesting announcement about his upcoming project. The superstar announced that his production Durgavati, which features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, has hit the floors today. He shared the big news with a picture of the leading lady seeking blessings of Goddess Durga before beginning the shoot

Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising over her remarks on Nirbhaya case

Advocate Indira Jaising created a storm across the nation after she made a controversial remark on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The senior advocate stated had asked Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ the rapists of her daughter. Miffed over her remarks, Kangana lashed out at Indira and stated that women like her raise and nurture such murderers.

Tiger Shroff to collaborate with Jackie Shroff in Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And while the fans are waiting for the movie, it is reported that the War star will be collaborating with his father Jackie Shroff in the movie. Reportedly, Jackie and Tiger will be seen playing the role of father-son in Baaghi 3.

Helly Shah to play the lead role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

As the fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of Ishq Mein Marjawan, it is reported that Helly Shah has been roped in to play the lead in the show. According to media reports, she will be playing the lead opposite Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir. Confirming the news, Helly stated that she is elated to be a part of the show.

Siddharth roped in for Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168

Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 168 has been creating a lot of buzz in the town ever since it was announced. While the fans are ecstatic about the movie, it is reported that Siddharth as been roped in for the movie. According to media reports, Siddharth will be seen playing a pivotal role in Thalaivar 168.

