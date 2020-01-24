Entertainment News Today, Jan 24: Kangana Ranaut in Tejas, Bob Biswas shooting begins, Sejal Sharma suicide

Latest Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut roped in for Ronnie Screwvala’s Tejas, Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas hits the floor, television actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The sun has set for Friday and it’s time to welcome the weekend with open arms. But before you dive into the weekend, Pinkvilla has come with its daily doze of entertainment. To begin with, has announced her next project as Tejas with Ronnie Screwvala wherein she will play the role of Air Force pilot. ’s next production Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan has hit the floors today. starrer cop drama Radhe goes plastic free and bans single use plastic bottles on the sets.

Talking about the telly world, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma has committed suicide. Nagarjuna will, reportedly, be romancing Dia Mirza in his upcoming movie Wild Dog. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

After Kabbadi player, Kangana Ranaut to become Air Force pilot in Tejas

Kangana Ranaut, who has been creating a lot of buzz for her recent release Panga, has announced her next movie. After playing the role of a Kabbadi played in Panga, the Queen actress will be donning the uniform for Ronnie Screwvala's. Yes! You read it right. Kangana will be playing the role of Air Force pilot in Tejas and will begun shooting in July this year.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas begins rolling today

A month after Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan announced their collaboration for Red Chillies production Bob Biswas, the movie has hit the floors today. The announcement was made by junior Bachchan who plays the lead role in the Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial. To note, Bob Biswas happens to be a fictional character in Vidya Balan’s Kahaani and had grabbed the eyeballs with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute”.

Salman Khan’s Radhe makers ban single use plastic bottles on sets

Months after ’s Coolie No.1 went plastic free, Salman Khan’s upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has also joined the league. The makers have banned the single use plastic bottles on the sets of the movie. The announcement was made by actor Randeep Hooda, who shared pictures with personalized steel bottles. “#Radhe is the first movie I’m working on which has done away with single use plastic bottles which were consumed in thousands earlier,” he wrote.

Television actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

Sejal Sharma, who rose to fame with Star Plus’ family drama Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has committed suicide this morning. According to media reports, while the reason behind her suicide is yet to be known, it is reported that she took the drastic step owing issues in her personal life. To note, the television actress has made her debut with Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji which also featured Jasmin Bhasin in a pivotal role.

Dia Mirza to star opposite Nagarjuna Akkineni in Wild Dog

Nagarjuna Akkineni has been grabbing the headlines ever since he announced his next project Wild Dog. The Tamil superstar will be seen playing the role of an NIA officer in the movie. Now as per the recent buzz, Dia Mirza has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. According to media reports, Dia will be seen playing the role of Nagarjuna’s wife in Wild Dog.

