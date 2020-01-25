Entertainment News Today, Jan 25: Street Dancer 3D & Panga leaked, Asim Riaz’s Bollywood debut, Disco Raja BO

Latest Entertainment News Today: Street Dancer 3D and Panga leaked online within hours of release, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz to make his Bollywood debut soon opposite Ragini MMS 2 actress Sunny Leone, Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja opens to a decent response at the box office and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The weekend has begun and everyone must be busy making plans for the 71st Republic Day celebration. But before you begin with you Sunday plans, we are here with our daily dose of entertainment news. To begin with, starrer Street Dancer 3D and ’s Panga was leaked online a day after its theatrical release. , who will be sharing the screen space with in Radhe, revealed the reason for doing the movie. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz will reportedly be making his big Bollywood debut opposite .

Talking about the telly world, Seja Sharma’s close friend Nirbhay Shukla opened up on her suicide and revealed that the actress was stressed about her father’s health. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s recent release Disco Raja witnesses a fair start at the box office. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D & Kangana Ranaut’s Panga leaked online by Tamilrockers

Piracy is a menace and the Bollywood filmmakers are still struggling to fight it. While several big releases have fallen prey to piracy so far, the recent one to join the bandwagon is Varun Dhawan and starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. The movies, which witnessed a box office clash on January 24, were leaked online by piracy giant Tamilrockers within hours of its release.

Read More: Tamilrockers LEAK Varun, Shraddha’s Street Dancer 3D and Kangana’s Panga full HD movie online on release day

Disha Patani reveals the REAL reason for doing Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Disha Patani, who is gearing up for Mohit Suri’s Malang, has been creating a lot of buzz ever since she has been roped in for Salman Khan’s cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the actress is excited to be a part of the movie, she recently opened up on the real reason for signing the Salman starrer. Disha stated that apart from working with Salman and director Prabhudheva, it was the storyline and her character that made her give a nod for Radhe.

Read More: Malang actor Disha Patani REVEALS why she agreed to do Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz to make his Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Leone?

Asim Riaz, who has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for his stint on Bigg Boss 13, is making the headlines for a different reason now. It is reported that the model will soon be stepping into Bollywood and will be making his big debut opposite Sunny Leone. According to media reports, Asim’s big Bollywood debut will be helmed by ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made.

Read More: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz roped in to star in a Bollywood film opposite Sunny Leone? Find Out

Sejal Sharma’s BFF Nirbhay Shukla opens up on her suicide

A day after television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide at her Mumbai residence, her best friend Nirbhay Shukla opened up on her demise. He revealed that the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress was stressed over her father’s health. Nirbhay stated that Sejal's father, who is suffering from cancer, had suffered a heart attack in November last year. To note, the cops have recovered a suicide note from Sejal’s residence wherein she wrote that she took the drastic step due to personal reasons.

Read More: Sejal Sharma Suicide: Nirbhay Shukla on her sudden demise: She was mentally stressed due to her dad's health

Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja gets a decent start at the box office

Ravi Teja took over the silver screen lately after his much talked about movie Disco Raja hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. The movie, which opened to positive reviews from the audience, has also witnessed a fair start at the box office. According to media reports, Disco Raja has managed to rake in Rs 2.54 crore on its first day of release in Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Read More: Disco Raja Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Teja starrer witnesses a fair start

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More