Entertainment News Today, Jan 27: Deepika’s next The Intern, Bell Bottom new release date, Street Dancer 3D BO

Latest Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone announces as next movie as The Intern, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom gets a new release date, Street Dancer 3D is going strong at the box office and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

A new week has begun and it has come with interesting announcements from the world of entertainment. To begin with, has postponed the release of Bell Bottom. The movie will release in April 2021. , who was last seen in Chhapaak, has announced her next project as The Intern’s Indian adaptation. ’s Street Dancer 3D has witnessed a decent jump during the first weekend.

Talking about the telly world, Sejal Sharma’s mother opened up on her suicide and revealed that she wasn’t depressed. On the other hand, Digangana Suryavanshi unveiled the first look of Gopichand from Seetimaarr. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

announces new release date of Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, has grabbed the headlines today after he announced the new release date of his movie Bell Bottom. The movie, which was slated to release on January 22 next year earlier, pushed the movie’s release to April next year. Bell Bottom will now release on April 2, 2021.

Deepika Padukone announces her next movie as The Intern

After working in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone has now announced her next project as The Intern. The movie happens to be the Indian adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Making the big announcement, Deepika revealed that she will be collaborating with for the movie. The Intern will be hitting the screens in 2021.

Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D inches close to Rs. 50 crore mark

Varun Dhawan and starrer Street Dancer 3D has been among one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And now after creating a substantial buzz in the town, the dance drama is going strong at the box office. The movie, which opened to rave reviews, is inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark and has raked in a total of Rs. 39 crores so far.

Sejal Sharma’s mother talks about her daughter’s suicide

Days after television actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide at her Mumbai residence, her mother opened up on her demise. While there have been reports about Sejal taking the drastic step under depression, her mother rubbished the claims and said that her daughter wasn’t depressed. Instead, her mother revealed that Sejal had got a lead role lately.

Digangana Suryavanshi shares first look of Gopichand from Seetimaarr

Digangana Suryavanshi, who is quite excited about working with Gopichand in Seetimaarr, shared the first look of the actor on social media. Interestingly, Gopichand’s intense look has piqued the audience’s curiosity and made them excited for the movie. Helmed by Sampath, the movie will also star Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

