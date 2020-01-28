Entertainment News Today, Jan 28: Radhe VFX budget, Ganesh Acharya harassment case, Rajinikanth in Man vs Wild

Latest Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan to spend a hefty amount on VFX of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, choreographer Ganesh Acharya accused in a harassment case, Rajinikanth to feature upcoming episode of Man vs Wild and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

As the sun sets for the day, Pinkvilla is back with their daily dose big news from the showbiz world. To begin with, ’s upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is making the headlines as it is reported that the superstar is spending a whopping amount on its VFX. Ahead of the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana got candid about his role and revealed that many people asked him to rethink about taking the project. Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been accused of harassing an assistant female choreographer and a complaint has been filed against him.

Talking about telly world, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s mushy romance on Indian Idol 11 once again grabbed the eyeballs after legendary singer Kumar Sanu gifted her a special chunri on the show. Meanwhile, South superstar Rajinikanth is all set to shoot for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to have a VFX heavy climax

After winning hearts with Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is now working on another cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. And while the fans are excited about the movie, it is reported that Salman is planning to have a VFX climax for this Prabhudheva directorial. In fact, if the media reports are to be believed, he is also spending a whopping amount of Rs. 7.50 crores for a 20 min climax sequence.

Ayushmann Khurrana gets candid about his role in Shubh Mangala Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie Shubh Mangala Zyada Saavdhan has been creating a lot of buzz these days. After all, it will feature Ayushmann playing the role of a homosexual. While the audience is excited to see him in never seen before role, Ayushmann emphasised that doing this movie was one of the most important decisions of his life. In fact, the Dream Girl star also revealed that many people in the industry suggested him to rethink about his decision.

Complaint filed against Ganesh Acharya for harassing female choreographer

National Award winner Ganesh Acharya landed in serious trouble after a female assistant choreographer accused him of harassment. The victim also filed a complaint against Ganesh alleging that he deprived of working in a film, demanded commission and even forced her for watching adult videos. Reportedly, a complaint has been registered at the Maharashtra Women's Commission and Amboli police station in Mumbai.

Kumar Sanu gifts special chunri to Neha Kakkar on behalf of Aditya Narayan

It’s been a while since there have been speculations about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan getting married on February 14 this year. Amid these speculations, Kumar Sanu, who recently appeared on the show as a guest on Indian Idol 11, made these reports go rife after he gifted a special chunri to Neha on behalf of Aditya on the sets.

Rajinikanth to feature on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Remember when Prime Minister Narendra Modi collaborated with wildlife adventure seeker Bear Grylls for an interesting episode of Man vs Wild? Following his footsteps, south superstar Rajinikanth will also be featuring in the popular show. According to media reports, Thalaiva and Bear Grylls will be shooting for the episode in Bandipur forest in Karnataka. To note, Rajinikanth will be the second Indian personality to appear on the show after PM Modi.

SuperStar Rajnikanth in #ManVsWild. Shooting currently underway in Bandipur forest in Karnataka. After Prime minister Narendra Modi, Superstar becomes the 2nd Indian to be part of #ManvsWild show. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) January 28, 2020

