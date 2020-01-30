Entertainment News Today, Jan 30: Akshay, Sara in Atrangi Re, D40 first look, Karanvir Bohra deported

Latest Entertainment News Today: Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar to collaborate for Atrangi Re, makers give a glimpse of Dhanush from D40, Karanvir Bohra gets deported at Delhi airport and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

It has been a busy but interesting day in the world of showbiz where several surprising announcements were made for the cine buffs. To begin with, Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for Love Aaj Kal, is excited to collaborate with and Dhanush in her next titled Atrangi Re. starrer Maidaan’s first look has been revealed. Ekta Kapoor announces the release date of the much awaited Ek Villain sequel which will star John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

Talking about the telly world, Karanvir Bohra came across an unfortunate incident wherein he was detained at Delhi airport while he was flying to Nepal. Meanwhile, D40 makers treat fans which a glimpse of Dhanush’s first look from the movie. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan excited to work with and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan, who is looking forward to the release of Love Aaj Kal, has bagged the headlines once again as she has been roped in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The diva will be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and she is over the moon about this collaboration. Sharing her excitement on social, Sara penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “I can’t believe my luck.”

Ajay Devgn looks promising as a football coach in Maidaan first look

After winning hearts with his 100th movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is coming to woo the audience with another interesting project Maidaan. The superstar took it to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look of the movie wherein he was seen as the most successful coach of India. “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan,” Ajay captioned the poster.

Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar collaborates for Ek Villain 2; Announce release date of the movie

Almost six years after Mohit Suri came with his much appreciated movie Ek Villain, the filmmaker is returning with his sequel now. Making the big announcement, Mohit had revealed that Ek Villain 2 will feature John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Now, producer Ekta Kapoor has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar for Ek Villain 2 and revealed that the movie will hit the floors on January 8, 2021.

Karanvir Bohra deported at Delhi Airport for lack of travel document

Karanvir Bohra bagged the headlines today after he was detained the Delhi airport. The incident came into light after the former Bigg Boss 12 contestant wrote about the incident on micro-blogging site. According to media reports, Karanvir, who travelling to Nepal, was not allowed to board the connecting flight from Delhi as he was not carrying the require valid identity documents.

Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed

Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

Dhanush’s first look from D40 leaves audience excited

It’s been a while since Dhanush’s upcoming movie D40 has been the talk of the town. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers piqued the audience interest as they gave a glimpse of Dhanush’s first look from gangster thriller D40. In the picture, Dhanush was seen wearing traditional Tamil attire, white pattu veshti and pattu shirt and was holding a long 'aruval' weapon in his hand.

