Entertainment News Today, Jan 31: Thappad trailer, Bhoot Part One teaser, Urmila Matondkar on CAA

Latest Entertainment News Today: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad trailer was dropped online, Vicky Kaushal unveils the teaser of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship teaser, Urmila Matondkar shares her views on CAA and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The world of entertainment is buzzing with interesting news every now and then and today was no different. The day started with the unveiling of the trailer of starrer Thappad. Helmed by Anubhav Singha, the movie dealt with the stereotypical issue of domestic violence in society. Vicky Kaushal, who has been creating a lot of buzz for her horror drama Bhoot Part On, released an interesting teaser of the movie which is giving goosebumps to everyone. Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Urmila Matondkar also expressed her opinion and compared it to the Rowlatt Act of British era.

Talking about the telly world, , who is back on Naagin 4, is excited to reprise her role of Vishakha on the show. On the other hand, Naga Shauraya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada's Aswathama was a leaked online within hours of release. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Thappad trailer: Taapsee Pannu starrer comes with a hard-hitting message

Taapsee Pannu, who is known for headlining films based on social issues, is back with yet another gripping story with Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad. And while the movie has been the talk of the town since its inception, the makers have unveiled an interesting trailer of Thappad and it is winning the hearts with its hard hitting message.

Read More: Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu starrer comes as a tight slap to those who believe ‘everything is fair in love’

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Teaser is set to give you goosebumps

It’s been a year since Vicky Kaushal had won hearts with her war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. And now the superstar is set to take you on a horror adventure with his next project Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. And to give his fans some spine chilling moments, Vicky unveiled a tease of the movie today and it will certainly give you some goosebumps.

Read More: Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Teaser: Vicky Kaushal will take you on a horrifying & creepy tour; WATCH

Urmila Matondkar compares CAA with Britisher’s Rowlatt Act

With the ongoing protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the entire nation has been brimming with opinion on the issue. Joining the debate, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar shared her views on CAA and compared it to the Rowlatt Act of the British era. She stated, “After the end of the Second World War in 1919, the British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that may rise after the Second World War was over. So, they brought a law commonly known as the Rowlatt Act. That 1919 law and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be recorded as black laws in history.”

Read More: CAA: Urmila Matondkar compares the act with the 1919 law and says it will be recorded as black laws in history

Anita Hassanandani excited to be a part of Naagin 4; Calls it an amazing opportunity

As Naagin 4 is enjoying a massive fan following, its family got bigger after Anita Hassanandani joined the supernatural drama. Interestingly, she is reprising her role of Vishakha in the show and is quite excited to be back on the show. However, the actress revealed that her entry wasn’t pre-planned. “I am so excited to be back in Naagin because to play Vishakha was an amazing experience and to carry it forward is an amazing opportunity,” she added.

Read More: EXCLUSIVE: Anita Hassanandani on Naagin 4, friendship with Nia Sharma, says, 'Miss Surbhi Jyoti'

Naga Shaurya starrer Aswathama leaked online within hours of release

Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada starrer Aswathama has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And while fans have been eagerly waiting for the release, Aswathama became the recent target of piracy. According to media reports, the movie, which hit the theatres today, was leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of its theatrical release.

Read More: Aswathama LEAKED by Tamilrockers: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer full movie available for download

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More