Entertainment News Today, January 10: Tanhaji leaked online, Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, Darbar BO report

Latest Entertainment News Today: Aja Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior gets leaked online on the day of release, Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 46th birthday today, Rajinikanth’s Darbar witnesses a great opening at the box office and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

With this day coming to an end, we are heading towards the weekend and it is that time of the day when the cine buffs look forward to taking a quick look at the big news of the day. It was a happening day in showbiz industry which started with ’s birthday. Bollywood’s Greek God has turned 46 today and his mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note for him as she shared unseen pictures of his brain surgery. On the other hand, ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which opened at the box office today, was leaked by piracy giant Tamilrockers withing hours of its release. Meanwhile, , who has been basking in the success of Dabangg 3, has announced his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Talking about the telly world, there is a buzz that Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have a four-month-old baby girl via surrogacy. In the Southern film industry, Rajinikanth’s recent release Darbar has kick started on a high note at the box office. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Hrithik Roshan’s other Pinkie Roshan shares unseen pics of his surgery; Calls him her inspiration

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has turned a year older today. While he was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans, his mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note for the green-eyed actor. The lady shared never seen before pictures of Hrithik’s surgery from 2019 and revealed how she was almost fainting as the superstar was being wheeled into the operation theatre. However, the War actor’s courage and determination turned out to be an inspiration for her.

Tamilrockers leak Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn is grabbing the headlines with the release of his movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While the period drama happens to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year, this Om Raut directorial has fallen prey to piracy, According to media reports, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was leaked online within hours of its release today.

Salman Khan to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala after six years for his next. The actor-producer duo will be working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Dabangg 3 star made the big announcement on Twitter and revealed that the movie will be helmed by Farhad Samji. To note, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark Salman and Sajid’s reunion six years after their last collaboration Kick.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have a four month old daughter born via surrogacy

Television couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have been creating a buzz these days as the reports of trouble in their paradise have surfaced. It is reported that the couple’s marriage is hitting the rocks these days with several differences cropping up between them. Amid the separation rumours, it is reported that Sanjeeda and Aamir have become proud parents of a baby girl. According to media reports, the baby was born via surrogacy around four months ago.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar witnesses a decent opening at the box office

Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, has witnessed a massive opening at the box office. The movie, which was released on January 9, made a collection of Rs. 2.27 crore at the box office in Chennai. To note, Darbar has been creating a lot of buzz as the movie features the Thalaiva playing the role of a cop after 28 years. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Dilip Tahil etc in key roles.

#Darbar takes a Massive Opening in #Chennai City on Day 1.. ₹ 2.27 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

