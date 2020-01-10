Entertainment News Today, January 10: Tanhaji leaked online, Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, Darbar BO report
With this day coming to an end, we are heading towards the weekend and it is that time of the day when the cine buffs look forward to taking a quick look at the big news of the day. It was a happening day in showbiz industry which started with Hrithik Roshan’s birthday. Bollywood’s Greek God has turned 46 today and his mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note for him as she shared unseen pictures of his brain surgery. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which opened at the box office today, was leaked by piracy giant Tamilrockers withing hours of its release. Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who has been basking in the success of Dabangg 3, has announced his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Talking about the telly world, there is a buzz that Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have a four-month-old baby girl via surrogacy. In the Southern film industry, Rajinikanth’s recent release Darbar has kick started on a high note at the box office. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.
Hrithik Roshan’s other Pinkie Roshan shares unseen pics of his surgery; Calls him her inspiration
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has turned a year older today. While he was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans, his mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note for the green-eyed actor. The lady shared never seen before pictures of Hrithik’s surgery from 2019 and revealed how she was almost fainting as the superstar was being wheeled into the operation theatre. However, the War actor’s courage and determination turned out to be an inspiration for her.
Read More: Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan pens an emotional note on his birthday; Shares pics of his brain surgery
#Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu’s mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent? What happens when everything you hoped to be, aspired for in terms of strength and inspiration is right before you in the eyes of your own son? Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world. The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. I saw my reflection in them and found his strength empowering me and my own being changing because of his courage and determination to beat this. There has never been a challenge Duggu hasn’t faced head on and failed. His power of mind is his superpower and the beauty of it is that it inspires all around him too, giving us strength. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK. Look at these pictures and those eyes. Does this look the face of a man about to have major brain surgery? No, it looks like someone who has already conquered it. The small child I had carried for 9 months, given birth to and held in my arms was now cradling me in his and returning all the strength and love back to me and I gave him a million blessings in that moment.
Tamilrockers leak Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Ajay Devgn is grabbing the headlines with the release of his movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While the period drama happens to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year, this Om Raut directorial has fallen prey to piracy, According to media reports, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was leaked online within hours of its release today.
Read More: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of release
Ghamand kar, yuddh kar, yuddh kar, bhayankar! Witness the grandeur of an epic chapter from the past in 3D today! Book your #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tickets now: Link in bio @kajol #SaifAliKhan @omraut @bhushankumar @sharadkelkar #AjayDevgnFFilms @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @tanhajifilm @bookmyshowin @paytm @paytmtickets
Salman Khan to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala after six years for his next. The actor-producer duo will be working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Dabangg 3 star made the big announcement on Twitter and revealed that the movie will be helmed by Farhad Samji. To note, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark Salman and Sajid’s reunion six years after their last collaboration Kick.
Read More: Salman Khan announces his next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; To collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala after six years
Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....
STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...
DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...
EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020
Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have a four month old daughter born via surrogacy
Television couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have been creating a buzz these days as the reports of trouble in their paradise have surfaced. It is reported that the couple’s marriage is hitting the rocks these days with several differences cropping up between them. Amid the separation rumours, it is reported that Sanjeeda and Aamir have become proud parents of a baby girl. According to media reports, the baby was born via surrogacy around four months ago.
Read More: Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have a four-month-old baby girl? Deets inside
Rajinikanth starrer Darbar witnesses a decent opening at the box office
Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, has witnessed a massive opening at the box office. The movie, which was released on January 9, made a collection of Rs. 2.27 crore at the box office in Chennai. To note, Darbar has been creating a lot of buzz as the movie features the Thalaiva playing the role of a cop after 28 years. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Dilip Tahil etc in key roles.
Read More: Darbar Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer gets a massive opening
#Darbar takes a Massive Opening in #Chennai City on Day 1..
₹ 2.27 Crs..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020
Add new comment