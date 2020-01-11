Entertainment News Today, January 11: Farhan’s marriage, Tanhaji BO, Paramapadham Vilayattu release date

Latest Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar to marry lady love Shibani Dandekar in 2020, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior gets a good start at the box office, makers of Paramapadham Vilayattu announces its release date and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day

It’s just a few hours left before we start our lazy Sunday and it is time to gather some new topics for discussion over the cup of tea. The day has come with some interesting piece of news which started with a buzz regarding Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. According to media reports, the lovebirds are likely to tie the knot this year. On the other hand, ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was released on January 10, has witnessed a great start at the box office. Besides, will, reportedly, be romancing Kriti Sanon in his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Talking about the telly world, Nia Sharma, who is winning hearts with her performance in Naagin 4, shared pic of some candid moments with her co-stars from the sets. Meanwhile, Trisha’s Paramapadham Vilayattu has got a release date now and will be hitting the silver screen this month. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to get married before Toofan release

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red with their love. The couple is going strong with their relationship and we can’t get enough of their mushy romance. And if the media reports are to be believed, Farhan and Shibani are planning to tie the knot this year. In fact, according to the buzz, the lovebirds are planning to get hitched ahead of the release of Farhan’s Toofan in October 2020.

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior rakes in massive numbers on first day

Ajay Devgn is creating a lot of buzz as he came with his 100th release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie witnessed Ajay playing the titular role and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the historical drama opened to rave reviews from both the audience and critics, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior got a great start at the box office and raked in a collection of Rs 14.5 crore on its opening day.

Salman Khan to romance Kriti Sanon in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

After basking in the success of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan grabbed the headlines after he announced his next movie as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The fans got excited as the superstar will be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala after six years. And now as per the recent buzz, Salman has also found his leady lady for the movie. According to media reports, the Sultan star will be romancing Kriti Sanon in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Nia Sharma shares candid moments with co-stars from Naagin 4 sets

Ever since Nia Sharma has been roped in for Naagin 4, the actress has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. And while the audience is in awe of her performance in the supernatural drama, Nia gave a glimpse of her behind the scene fun with her co-stars from the show. The diva shared a candid pic in Instagram story wherein she was seen sharing some light moments with co-stars Geetanjali Tikekar and Supriya Shukla.

Trisha starrer Paramapadham Vilayattu gets a release date

South star Trisha, who won a lot of appreciation for her performance in Petta, will soon be seen playing an intense role in Paramapadham Vilayattu. The movie has been making headlines ever since it was announced and a riveting first look added on to the audience’s curiosity. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for Paramapadham Vilayattu to hit the screens, the makers have finally announced the release date of the movie. This Trisha starrer will be releasing on January 31, 2020.

