Entertainment News Today, January 12: Mr Lele first look, Chhapaak BO, Erica Fernandes on her engagement
With the start of the new week, the showbiz world is also buzzing with some interesting piece of news for the cine buffs. To begin with, Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D, has unveiled the first look of his next movie Mr. Lele. On the other hand, despite creating a lot of buzz before release, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is struggling at the box office. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is also making the headlines as there are reports that he might be playing the role of RN Rao in Karan Johar’s upcoming production.
Talking about the telly world, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes shares a love filled post announcing that she is heads over heels in love. However, the actress also clarified that she didn’t get engaged yet. Post the stupendous success of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, the makers have decided to extend the show with two weeks now.
Varun Dhawan shares a quirky first look poster of Mr Lele
Varun Dhawan, who is looking forward to the release of Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor on January 24, is making the headlines courtesy his next movie. The actor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan directorial Mr Lele. Varun recently shared a quirky first look poster of the movie wherein he stripped down to his underwear and was seen holding a gun. The poster surely promised that an entertaining movie is underway.
Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak struggles at the box office
It won’t be wrong to say that Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant, was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. But despite creating enough buzz regarding the movie and extensive promotions before the release, the movie has failed to leave a mark at the ticket window. In fact, Chhapaak is still struggling at the box office and has raked in Rs. 18 crore so far.
Hrithik Roshan approached for KJ’s next based on ‘R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster’?
After the stupendous success of Super 30 and War, fans are eagerly waiting for Hrithik Roshan to announce his next release. In the meantime, there are reports that the green-eyed actor has been approached for Karan Johar’s upcoming production. To note, KJo has recently announced that he will be making a movie based on Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster”. However, an official announcement about the cast of the movie is yet to be made.
Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time.
Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!@apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective pic.twitter.com/gsHoWIHknn
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2020
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes clears air about her engagement
Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay took the social media by a storm after she shared a love filled picture flaunting a ring on her finger. In the picture, she was seen holding someone’s hand. Soon, there were reports about Erica’s hush-hush engagement. However, the actress cleared the air and stated, "When I put up the post, I didn't think too much as honestly, this was just a general post about my personal life and space.”
When I’m with you , i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more , i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one . I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me . I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged .
Bigg Boss Kannada 7 grand finale to take place in February
With Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 raking in a decent TRP and has emerged a hit among audience, the makers have come up with a special surprise for the audience. According to media reports, the makers have decided to extend the popular reality show by two weeks. In fact, the media reports also suggested that Bigg Boss Kannada 7 grand finale will take place on February 1 and will be aired on February 2.
