Entertainment News Today, January 14: Salman & Ayat’s pic, Kick 2 release date, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala end

Latest Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan shares the frame with niece Ayat for the first time, Sajid Nadiadwala confirms Kick 2 with Salman and announces its release date, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala to end in February and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

With the day coming to an end, it is time for us to take a look back at the big news of the day that kept us on our toes. To begin with, new mommy Arpita Khan Sharma, who recently welcomed her baby girl Ayat, shared an adorable first picture of with his niece. On the other hand, unveiled the first motion poster of her much talked movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides, Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed the much awaited Kick sequel and revealed that it will be out in 2021.

Talking about the telly world, popular daily soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will be going off air in February. In the South Indian film industry, Rashmika Mandanna has rubbished the air of being the highest paid actress in the industry. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Arpita Khan Sharma pens an emotional note as shares first pic of Salman Khan with niece Ayat

Arpita Khan Sharma recently welcomed a baby girl Ayat on brother Salman Khan’s birthday on December 27. While the lady is in a happy space at the moment, she took the social media by a storm after she shared an adorable picture wherein Salman was seen sharing the frame with his niece for the first time. The picture also featured Salman’s mother Salma Khan as the Dabangg 3 actor was holding the little munchkin in his arms.

Alia Bhatt unveils an interesting motion poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt made the heads turn after she was roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress has been collaborating with the ace filmmaker for the first time and she can’t stop gushing about it. And while the audience is excited about the movie, the Raazi actress piqued everyone’s curiosity as she unveiled an intriguing motion poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also confirmed that she will also be sharing the first look poster of the movie tomorrow.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan to collaborate for Kick 2; Locks Christmas 2021 for release

It’s been over six years when Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan had collaborated for Kick which emerged as a box office hit. Ever since then there have been reports about the movie’s sequel. However, Sajid Nadiadwala has finally put the rumours to rest and confirmed the much awaited sequel. He also asserted that while Salman has given a nod for Kick 2, it will be releasing on Christmas 2021.

Mohit Malik starrer Kulfi Kumar Bajewala to go off air next month

Star Plus’ popular show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, which went on air in March 2018, was an instant hit among the audience for its interesting storyline. Starring Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Myra Singh and Anjali Dinesh Anand in the lead, the show had won a million of hearts so far. However, if the recent buzz is to be believed, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will soon be pulling its curtains down. According to media reports, the show will be going off air on February 7, 2020.

Rashmika Mandanna rubbishes reports of being highest paid actress in Sandalwood

Rashmika Mandanna grabbed the headlines lately after it was reported that the actress has been demanding a massive pay hike. In fact, the media reports also suggested that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress was also one of the highest paid actresses in Sandalwood. However, Rashmika recently rubbished the reports and stated that she is still taking baby steps in her career. "I am not the highest-paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in the film industry. I haven't worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone,” she added.

