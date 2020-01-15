Entertainment News Today, January 15: Gangubai Kathiawadi first look, Vicky’s Takht prep, Kapil’s baby Anayra

Latest Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt shares the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vicky Kaushal starts his preparation for Karan Johar’s Takht, Kapil Sharma’s shares first picture of his daughter Anayra and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

It has been quite a busy day in the entertainment world with several big things happening in the industry. The day started with sharing the first look of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has begun his horse riding lessons for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht. Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor is awe of ’s Chhapaak and can’t stop gushing about it.

Talking about the telly world, Kapil Sharma surprised his fans as he shared the first pic of his newborn daughter Anayra. Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who has been roped in for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter, is learning mixed martial arts for his character. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Alia Bhatt’s look as mafia queen Gangubai Kathiawadi will pierce your soul

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to direct Alia Bhatt in his upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and we can’t keep calm about this collaboration. And while we are curious to unfold this intriguing story, Alia shared an interesting first look poster of the movie. The first poster featured Alia as the mafia queen and her kohled eyes and intense look pierced right into the soul.

Vicky Kaushal begins his preparation for Karan Johar’s Takht

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s much awaited multi-starrer period drama Takht. While it will be Vicky’s first period drama, the actor is quite excited about the same. In fact, the Raazi actor has also begun his preparation for Takht and currently taking horse riding lessons. Vicky even shared pictures of himself on social media wherein he was all padded up for a horse ride.

Janhvi Kapoor sings praises for Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak

Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, might have failed to perform at the box office, but it has managed to a million of hearts. Fans have been heaping praises for the movie ever since it hit the theatres. Besides, the celebs too have lauded Chhapaak and can’t stop gushing about it. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Janhvi Kapoor who reviewed the Deepika starrer and called it one of the most important movies of this time.

Kapil Sharma introduces his baby girl Anayra to the world with an adorable post

Kapil Sharma has been on cloud nine ever since he became a proud father of a baby girl in December 2019. Ever since he shared the big news of his daughter’s arrival, we have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the little princess. And now Kapil has finally shared the first look of her munchkin as he introduced her to the world. The renowned comedian also announced the daughter’s name as Anayra.

Vijay Deverakonda learns mixed martial arts for Fighter

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his dedication and commitment towards work, is all set to walk an extra mile for his upcoming movie. The actor has been roped in for Puri Jagannadh’s action-entertainer Fighter. And if the media reports are to be believed, Vijay will be undergoing intensive training for the role and is also getting trained in mixed martial arts in Thailand.

