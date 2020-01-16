Entertainment News Today, January 16: Love Aaj Kal poster, Shershaah first look, Ranveer on Kapil's baby girl

Latest Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra shares the first look poster of Shershaah, Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan unveil the poster of Love Aaj Kal, Varun Sharma gets roped in for Go Goa Gone 2. Ranveer Singh comments on Kapil Sharma's daughter's picture, the makers of Devi unveil the 9 actresses in the first look poster.

As the day comes to an end, let's have a recap of all the masala that got us high on entertainment and beat our midweek blues today. To begin with, shared his first look from his upcoming film Shershaah. The actor, who also celebrated his birthday today, took to his Instagram handle and gave us a glimpse of Indian Army Officer, Captain Vikram Batra. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan treated their fans unveiled the poster of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal releasing on Valentines's Day 2020.

Speaking about the telly world, Kapil Sharma shared photographs of his newborn daughter on social media for the first time and introduced her as Anayra Sharma whereas 's reaction to the same was priceless. On the other hand, the makers of the Kajol, Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia starrer Devi shares its first look poster. After having gone through the top 5 entertainment pieces in a nutshell, let's look at them in detail.

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan depict an iconic millennial love story in Love Aaj Kal's first look poster

The first look poster of the much-awaited Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal finally hit the internet today. After days of speculation, the actors unveiled the poster of the film today and going by the same, the rumoured exes depict an iconic millennial love story in today's time. The two painted the town red the day they began shooting for the film but soon after the breakup rumours took over.

Sidharth Malhotra looks imposing as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah's first look poster

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, Sidharth Malhotra shared his first look poster as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Dressed in the army uniform, Sidharth makes steps into the shoes of Vikram Batra and reflects the image of the brave-hearted martyr soldier. The actor also unveiled the release date of the film as July 3, calling for a double celebration for the fans.

Varun Sharma comes on board for starrer Go Goa Gone

Actor Varun Sharma has been entertaining us with his rib-tickling and amusing performances in films like Fukrey, Dilwale and Chhichhore. The actor is all set to bring the same antics and humour into the Saif Ali Khan starrer as the makers of Go Goa Gone 2 rope in Varun Sharma to play a pivotal role in the film. Varun Sharma is appreciated for his humour, comic timing and punchlines. His expressions work like a cherry on the cake and fans can't wait to see him act in the zombie-comedy.

Ranveer Singh greets Kapil like a true Punjabi on seeing his daughter Anayra's photograph on Instagram

Kapil Sharma recently shared his newborn daughter's photographs on Twitter and introduced her as Anayra. While a number of friends and industry mates dropped their best wishes, Ranveer Singh's comment grabbed the attention. On seeing the little one's pictures, Kapil exclaimed like a true Punjabi, writing, ‘Oyee yaar Kapil...’ Ranveer Singh is known for his comments on social media. Be it pouring mushy comments for wifey Deepika or mocking his friends, Ranveer takes the cake away every time he takes to social media.

Devi's first look poster shows Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, and others are all set to narrate a hard-hitting story

Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi features nine actresses Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama. The makers of the multistarrer women-centric film unveiled the first look poster of the film today and it looks like they are all set to narrate a hard-hitting story through the 9 actresses in the film.

