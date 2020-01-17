Entertainment News Today, January 17: Javed Akhtar’s b’day, Love Aaj Kal trailer, Arvind Swami’s Thalaivi look

Latest Entertainment News Today: Javed Akhtar turns a year older today, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal trailer was released, Arvind Swami shares his look from Thalavi and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day

We are just hours away from the weekend and everyone must be ready with their plans. But before heading into the weekend, it is time for the cine buffs to take a look at the big news of the day. To begin with, the makers of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal unveiled an interesting trailer of the movie and it has taken the social media by a storm. Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year older today and states he doesn’t feel like retired and tired at all. Besides, the day was also special for and Twinkle Khanna completed 19 years of their wedding.

Talking about the telly world, Indian Idol 11 judge Anu Malik’s #MeToo case was closed owing to lack of evidence. Meanwhile, Arvind Swami’s look from starrer Thalaivi has been leaked. He will be seen playing the role of MGR in the movie. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan wins hearts with Love Aaj Kal trailer

After creating a lot of buzz for Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie and it is breaking the internet. This Imtiaz Ali directorial happens to be Sara and Kartik’s first collaboration and fans can’t stop gushing over their adorable chemistry in the trailer. To note, Love Aaj Kal happens to be the much talked about sequel to and ’s 2009 release of the same name.

Javed Akhtar turns a year older; Says he doesn’t feel like 75

Bollywood’s renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday today and he stated that he doesn’t feel his age at the moment. Javed stated he doesn’t feel retired and tired at all although his body does indicate that he is turning old now. Instead, he emphasised that as long as one doesn’t become cynical, disinterested or detached, you don’t get old.

wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on their 19th wedding anniversary in an adorable way

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. And while this cute couple completed 19 years of blissful marriage, the Mission Mangal star chose to wish his better half in an amusing way. He shared a picture of himself dressed as Pakshirajan from 2.0 and was seen scaring his wife in a hilarious way.

Indian Idol 11 Anu Malik’s #MeToo case shuts down

It hasn’t been long when Anu Malik was removed from Indian Idol 11 owing to sexual harassment allegations during the #MeToo movement. And now as per the recent buzz, the #MeToo case filed against him has been shut owing to lack of evidence. Reportedly, NWC decided to close the case as there was no substantial evidence on the part of the complainant.

Arvind Swami looks near perfect as MGR from Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi

Arvind Swami grabbed the eyeballs after he was roped in to play the role of MGR in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. The movie happens to be a biopic on late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa and MGR played a key role in her journey. And while the fans are excited about Thalaivi, Arvind unveiled his look from the movie and looked near perfect as he stepped into MGR’s shoes.

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

