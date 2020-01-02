Entertainment News Today, January 2: Deepika’s birthday plan, Toofan first look, Good Newwz enters 100 Cr club

Latest Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone has special plans for her birthday, Farhan Akhtar shares first look of Toofan, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz crosses Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

The New Year has started with a bang and the showbiz industry given us new topics to talk about. To begin with, is turning a year older on January 5 and Chhapaak actress has some special plans for her wedding. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar, who has been gearing up for his upcoming sports drama Toofan, has finally shared the first look of the movie. The box office report has come with a ‘good news’ for the makers of starrer Good Newwz as the movie has entered the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club within a week of its release.

Talking about the telly world, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni reacted to his ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic’s engagement with ace cricketer Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan has won hearts with his swag as Kerala’s most wanted criminal in the first look poster of Kurup. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Deepika Padukone to celebrate her 34th birthday with acid attack victims

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, has been extensively promoting the movie these days. The diva will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in the movie and is quite excited about it. And while Deepika is on a promotion spree at the moment, the Padmaavat actress has special plans for her 34th birthday. According to media reports, she will be celebrating her big day with acid attack survivors in the city of Lucknow.

Farhan Akhtar shares an intense first look of his boxer drama Toofan

It’s been a while that Farhan Akhtar has been teasing his fans with videos from his preparation for Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan. The actor will be essaying the role of a boxer in the movie and has worked hard for the same. And while the fans are eager to watch his boxing skills on the silver screen, Farhan piqued their excitement as he shared his first look from Toofan on social media.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz enters Rs. 100 crore club on New Year

Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, has taken the box office with a storm since its release. And while the movie is maintaining a strong hold at the ticket windows, it witnessed decent growth in its collection and has entered the coveted Rs. 100 crore club within a week of its release. So far, Good Newwz has raked in Rs. 115.75 crore at the box office.

Aly Goni reacts to ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic’s engagement with Hardik Pandya

Ever since Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have announced their engagement, the couple has been flooded with congratulatory messages. Amid these, Natasa’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni also reacted to this new phase in the Serbian actress’ life. The Yeh Ha Mohabbatein actor stated that he is happy for the couple. “I've seen them together and they are adorable. I'm so ecstatic that they are getting married,” Aly added.

Dulquer Salmaan nails it with his swag in Kurup first look

Dulquer Salmaan grabbed the headlines after he was roped in to play the role of Kerala’s most wanted criminal in his next Kurup. And while the fans have been curious about the movie, Dulquer added on to their excitement as he shared his look from the crime drama. The Mahanati actor, who is known for his chocolate boy look, has been breaking the internet with his swag in the retro look.

