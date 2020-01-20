Entertainment News Today, January 20: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer, Jhund first look, PSPK 26 shooting

Latest Entertainment News Today: Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan unveiled the trailer of the movie, Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of Jhund, Pawan Kalyan starrer PSPK 26 hits the floor and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

A new week has begun and it has started with a new zeal for the cine buffs. After all, the showbiz world is brimming some hot pieces of news. To begin with, Ayushmann Khurrana came with a special treat for his fans as the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan shares the first look poster of his upcoming movie Jhund. Meanwhile, the reports of and Natasha Dalal’s wedding in Goa gets rife again. However, daddy David Dhawan has cleared the air.

Talking about telly world, Jigyasa Singh gets candid about her role in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and called it a challenging character. Besides, south superstar Pawan Kalyan has begun shooting for PSPK 26 which is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s love story will leave you intrigued in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer

After winning hearts with three blockbusters in 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana is coming back with a yet another interesting movie with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Also starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead, the movie will revolve around a queer love story. While the movie has created a substantial buzz in tinselvile, the makers have finally released a gripping trailer of the movie which promises a complete entertainment package.

Amitabh Bachchan teases fans with the first look poster of Jhund

It’s been a while since Amitabh Bachchan has been teasing the fans with the set pictures from Jhund. And while the fans are excited about the movie, the veteran actor shared an interesting first look poster of the movie which got everyone intrigued about this Nagraj Manjule directorial. Reportedly, Big B plays the role of a professor in Jhund and will be seen motivating street kids for the game of football.

David Dhawan clears the air about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Goa wedding

It’s been a while since the reports about Street Dancer 3D star Varun Dhawan’s wedding with lady love Natasha Dala has been doing the rounds. The media reports suggest that the lovebirds will be tying the knot soon. However, David Dhawan has rubbished the reports saying, “Don’t believe what you read.” He also assured that he will make sure to make an official announcement whenever Varun and Natasha decide to get married.

Jigyasa Singh talks about her role in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

As Jigyasa Singh is set to play the lead role in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the actress got candid about her character and called it a challenging role. The diva stated that while she will be playing the role of a transgender in the family drama, she will be giving her best to the show. Jigyasa also revealed that she is excited to be a part of a show which has received immense social acceptance.

Pawan Kalyan starrer PSPK 26 hits the floor today

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has been creating a lot of buzz ever since he has been roped in to play the lead in PSPK 26. This Venu Sriram directorial happens to be the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. And while the fans are excited about the movie, it is reported that PSPK 26 has hit the floors today.

