Entertainment News Today, January 21: Alia Bhatt on her injury, Jhund teaser, Ajay Devgn begins RRR shooting

Latest Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt opens up on her back injury, Amitabh Bachchan unveils Jhund teaser, Ajay Devgn begins shooting for SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

As the sun sets for the day, it is time for the cine buff to take a look at the big news of the day that kept the entertainment world on the toes. To begin with, Amitabh Bachchan unveiling the teaser of his upcoming movie Jhund. , who has been suffering from a back injury, opened up on her injury and revealed that she didn’t get injured on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets. On the other hand, as Sushant Singh Rajput turned a year older today, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty penned a special message for him

Talking about the telly world, popular anchor Karan Wahi gets candid about his wedding plans with lady love Uditi Singh and confirmed that a wedding is not on the cards for them as of now. Meanwhile, has begun the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR and is excited to work with the ace filmmaker. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a team from horde in Jhund teaser

Just a day after Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting poster of his upcoming release Jhund, he has unveiled the teaser of this Nagraj Manjule directorial. The teaser features the voiceover of the veteran actor who is determined to make a soccer team from the horde. To note, Amitabh will play the role of a professor who will motivate the street kids to play soccer.

Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt opens up on her back injury

Alia Bhatt, who grabbed the headlines after she informed the fans about her back injury lately, has now confirmed that she didn’t get injured on the sets of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her statement came after there were reports that the actress got injured on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Instead, Alia clarified that it was an old injury that has been acting up.

Rhea Chakraborty pens a love-filled note for beau Sushant Singh Rajput on his 34th birthday

Sushant Singh Rajput is celebrating his 34th birthday today and while he was inundated with best wishes, the best wish came from his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Sonali Cable actress penned a heartwarming note for the birthday boy and called him a boy with a golden heart. She even shared pictures of herself with the Raabta actor.

Karan Wahi clears the air about his wedding rumours with girlfriend Uditi Singh

Ever since television actor Karan Wahi announced his relationship with Uditi Singh, there have been reports that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon. However, the renowned actor has rubbished the reports and stated that a wedding is not on the cards as of now. Karan also emphasised that he will make an announcement as soon as he decides to tie the knot.

Ajay Devgn begins shooting for RRR; Says it’s an honour to work with SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli, who is busy shooting for his upcoming movie RRR, has roped in Ajay Devgn for the magnum opus. In fact, the Singham actor has begun shooting for the movie today and is excited to collaborate with Rajamouli. Sharing his excitement, Ajay stated that it is an honour and pleasure to work with an ace filmmaker.

My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure. https://t.co/G88HeNAVLG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2020

