Entertainment News Today, January 3: Malang's first look, Chhapaak title song launch, Mohena shuts down trolls

Latest Entertainment News Today: Makers of Malang unveils interesting first look of the movie, Deepika Padukone launches the title track of her movie Chhapaak, Mohena Kumari Singh shuts down trolls questioning her ghoonghat during her wedding and much more. Here are the top five newsmakers of the day.

The first weekend of 2020 is here and while you are making plans for the weekend, it is time for the cine buffs to take a quick look at the big happenings in the showbiz world. It was a busy day for the Bollywood walas. To begin with, the makers of the much awaited movie Malang have released the first look of the lead actors of the movie. This Mohit Suri directorial will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. On the other hand, , Laxmi Agarwal along with director Meghna Gulzar unveiled the title track of Chhapaak. In fact, Deepika and Laxmi even broke down after watching the song at the event. Tanushree Dutt’s lawyer Nitin Satpute landed in a legal soup after a woman accused him of molestation and filed a police complaint against him.

Talking about the telly world, actress Mohena Kumari Singh, who was trolled about the ghoonghat during the wedding, gave a perfect reply to shut down the trolls and said that she willingly followed an age-old Rajput tradition. , who will be playing a double role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, will be having grey shades in her character. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

, Disha Patani’s first look from Malang piques audience’s curiosity

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani grabbed the headlines after they were roped in for Mohit Suri’s Malang. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting to watch this sizzling jodi onscreen, the makers have unveiled interesting first look poster of the lead pair. Aditya, who has made us skip a heartbeat with his chocolate boy looks, turned on his beast mode for the movie. On the other hand, Disha looked stunning as she channelized her inner diva in Malang.

Deepika Padukone gets emotional during Chhapaak title track launch

Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak is set to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020, and lead actress Deepika Padukone can’t keep calm about the movie. The diva has been singing praises about the movie and believes that it will touch millions of hearts. And while Deepika admits being emotionally connected to the movie, she recently broke down at the launch of the title track of the movie. The emotional moment happened after lyricist Gulzar lauded Deepika for bringing the story to the audience.

Molestation case filed against Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute

Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute landed in a major trouble after a woman filed a molestation case against him. The victim filed a complaint against Satpute claiming that he abused her outside Maharashtra State Commission for Women’s office and outraged her modesty. The police has registered a case against Satpute under section 354A (sexual harassment) and is currently probing the matter.

Mohena Kumari Singh shuts down trolls questioning her ghoonghat in a perfect way

Mohena Kumari Singh, who married Suyesh Rawat in October 2019, recently made it to the headlines after she was trolled for having a ghoonghat during her wedding. The actress gave an epic reply to the trolls and said, “It is an age-old Rajput tradition which women belonging to the tribe follow during their marriage. It was not at all forced upon me, I chose it willingly and stand by it.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character to have grey shades in Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to reunite with renowned director Mani Ratnam after a decade with his dream project Ponniyin Selvan. According to media reports, the blue-eyed beauty will be seen playing a double role in the movie. This isn’t all. As per a recent buzz, one of Aishwarya’s characters will also be having grey shades. Reportedly, the diva will be joining the team to shoot an important schedule this month

