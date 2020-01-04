Entertainment News Today, January 4: Lata Mangeshkar health update, Vikrant’s wedding, Nehha Pendse’s sangeet

Latest Entertainment News Today: Asha Bhonsle confirms Lata Mangeshkar is fit and fine now, Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey confirms he is getting married this year, bride to be Nehha Pendse shares picture of her sangeet ceremony and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Showbiz industry has always been buzzing with interesting news and today was no different. With another day coming to an end, it is time for the cine buffs to take a look at top newsmakers of the day. The day began on a good note for Lata Mangeshkar’s fans as her sister Asha Bhonsle confirmed that India’s nightingale is hail and hearty now. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for Meghna Gular’s Chhapaak, has confirmed that he will be tying the knot this year. Meanwhile, will be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13 to promote her upcoming movie Panga.

Talking about the telly world, Nehha Pendse, who is set tie the knot with beau Shardul Bayas, shared beautiful pictures of her sangeet ceremony. In the Southern film industry, superstar Vijay has, reportedly, hiked his fees and will be charging Rs. 100 crores for his next movie. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Lata Mangeshkar is hail and hearty now, confirms sister Asha Bhonsle

It has been a while since Lata Mangeshkar has been facing health issues. In fact, the veteran singer was even hospitalised for three weeks and was discharged in December first week. Ever since the news of Lata’s ill health broke, her fans have been praying for her recovery. And looks the prayers have been answered as Lata’s sister Asha Bhonsle has confirmed that India’s nightingale is completely fine now.

Read More: Asha Bhosle on sister Lata Mangeshkar's health: Didi is fully fit and fine now

Vikrant Massey to marry lady love Sheetal Thakur in 2020

Vikrant Massey has been creating a lot of buzz these days courtesy Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming movie Chhapaak. The actor will be seen playing the lead role in the movie opposite . And while the fans are eager to watch Vikrant romance Deepika on the big screen, his love life has also been grabbing the attention now. Vikrant, who is dating Sheetal Thakur for a while now, has confirmed that he will be tying the knot this year.

Read More: Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey CONFIRMS wedding to Sheetal Thakur is on the cards in 2020; Deets Inside

Kangana Ranaut to promote Panga on ’s Bigg Boss 13

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial Panga, has begun her promotions for the movie. And if the recent reports are to be believed, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress will be seen promoting her movie on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. In fact, Kangana has reportedly shot for the special episode today with the Sultan star.

Read More: Bigg Boss 13: Kangana Ranaut begins shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Salman Khan’s show; Deets Inside

Bride to be Nehha Pendse shares beautiful pictures of her sangeet ceremony

Television actress Nehha Pendse is set to enter a new phase of her life as she is getting married to her beau Shardul Bayas tomorrow. And while their pre-wedding functions have begun with a bang, the bride to be has been sharing beautiful pictures of her sangeet ceremony on social media. For event, the soon-to-wed couple twinned in multi-hued vibrant attires for their pre-wedding functions.

Read More: Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas look radiant at their sangeet ceremony; View Pics

Vijay hikes his fees; To charge Rs. 100 crores for his next

After the stupendous success of his last release Bigil, superstar Vijay surprised his fans after he announced his next project. He has collaborated with Sun Pictures for his next. While the audience is excited about the movie, it is reported that he has hiked his fees and is charging a whopping amount of Rs. 100 crores for the movie. Although an official announcement hasn’t been made, if the reports turned out to be true, Vijay will emerge as the highest paid actor in Kollywood.

Read More: Thalapathy 65: Vijay to be paid Rs 100 crore for his next? Find out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More