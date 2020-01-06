Entertainment News Today, January 6: Malang trailer, Ayushmann on JNU violence, Nayanthara talks about Vignesh

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have unveiled the trailer of their movie Malang, Ayushmnann Khurrana reacts to violence in JNU, Nayanthara talks about her relationship with Vignesh Sivan and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

It has been a busy day in the world of showbiz world after we woke up to the news of horrifying violence in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. It was reported that masked goons had attacked the teachers and students of the university and also pelted stones on them. Several celebrities have condemned the attack including Ayushmann Khurrana who penned an inspirational poem about India’s democracy. On the other hand, the makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang have unveiled a gripping trailer of the movie. Meanwhile, has finally opened up on her wedding rumours.

Talking about the telly world, several celebs from the small screen industry like Karan Paten, Gauahar Khan, Dolly Bindra have decried the violence inside JNU campus and expressed their anger on social media. In the South Indian film industry, actress Nayanthara god candid about her love affair with Vignesh Sivan and stated that the latter has become her peace now. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to JNU violence, pens an inspirational poem

As the nation has been in a state of shock over the horrifying violence inside the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, several Bollywood celebs condemned the attack on teachers and students there. Joining the league was Ayushmann Khurrana who penned a special poem on India’s democracy to condemn the attack. He wrote, "इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं धर्म नहीं, सियासत नहीं. धन नहीं, विरासत नहीं. किसी की हो सोच नई, हो अलग तो अलग सही, पर तुझे उस सोच को नोचने का हक़ नहीं, यही भारत का लोकतंत्र है, और इसमें किसी को शक़ नहीं। -आयुष्मान.”

Read More: JNU Violence: Ayushmann Khurrana pens down an inspirational poem on the Indian democracy

इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं

धर्म नहीं, सियासत नहीं.

धन नहीं, विरासत नहीं.

किसी की हो सोच नई,

हो अलग तो अलग सही,

पर तुझे उस सोच को नोचने का हक़ नहीं,

यही भारत का लोकतंत्र है,

और इसमें किसी को शक़ नहीं। -आयुष्मान — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 6, 2020

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani sets temperature soaring with their sizzling chemistry in Malang trailer

Mohit Suri’s Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead, has been creating a lot of buzz for its interesting ensemble of cast. And finally, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie and it has received a positive response from the audience. In fact, Aditya and Disha’s chemistry in the trailer has piqued the audience’s interest in the movie.

Read More: Malang Trailer Out: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur's passionate love story will take you on a thrilling ride

Malaika Arora talks about her wedding with beau

Ever since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship official, there have been reports that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon. However, Malaika has cleared the air about her wedding and stated that they are taking one day at a time as of now. She also asserted that they will speak about it once they move forward.

Read More: Malaika Arora OPENS UP about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor; Says will go one step at a time

Television celebs decry JNU violence; Calls it ‘Scary and Shameful’

The heinous incident of violence in the JNU campus has sparked outrage across the country. Not only Bollywood celebrities but celebs from television world also have also decried the attack on students and teachers in the campus. Celebs like Dolly Bindra, Renuka Shahane, , Gauahar Khan have condemned the incident and called it scary and shameful.

Read More: JNU Violence: Gauahar Khan, Tehseen Poonawalla, Karan Patel and other TV actors condemn the incident

Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing? Sirf nihatton pe vaar karnaa aataa hai kya? Jo kaanoon khuleaam tod rahein hain unhen khuli chhhoot de rakhi hai kya? Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful!! https://t.co/B0AvB2QcpC — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2020

Nayanthara talks about his love life with Vignesh Sivan

Actress Nayanthara’s love life with director Vignesh Sivan has been grabbing the eyeballs for some time now. Recently, the actress got candid about the same and stated Vignesh has bought peace in her life and has been helping her fulfil her dreams. This is isn’t all. She also asserted that this love in her life is keeping her happy.

Read More: Nayanthara OPENS UP about her love life with Vignesh Shivan; Deets inside

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More