Entertainment News Today, January 7: Irrfan’s birthday, Sushant Singh on JNU violence, Pattas trailer

Latest Entertainment News Today: Irrfan turns a year older today, Sushant Singh joins protest against JNU violence, the makers of Dhanush starrer Pattas unveils the trailer today and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

It has been an extremely busy day today as it started with the much awaited verdict on the Nirbhaya case. A Delhi court had given death sentence to convicts of the brutal gang rape and will be executed on January 22 this year. The big judgement was hailed by everyone including Tanushree Dutta who stated that the culprits should be executed in public. Irrfan, who turned a year older today, got a special gift from the makers of Angrezi Medium as they unveiled his first look from the movie. As is basking in the success of Dabangg 3, he decided to present a special gift to his co-star Kichcha Sudeep and gave him a brand new BMW M5 car.

Talking about the telly world, former Savdhaan India host joined protests condemning JNU attack and called it a shameful incident. In the South Indian Film industry, Dhanush has won hearts with his performance in the trailer of Pattas. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nirbhaya case verdicts; Welcomes It whole-heartedly

Soon after Delhi court pronounced death sentence to the convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case, Tanushree Dutta has welcomed the verdict whole-heartedly. The actress stated that justice has finally been served and as per her the convicts should be executed in public. She also emphasised that instead of hanging the culprits to death, they should be electrocuted.

Read More: Nirbhaya Rape Case: Tanushree Dutta welcomes court’s judgement; Says culprits should be executed publicly

Irrfan’s look from Angrezi Medium unveiled on his birthday

Irrfan is undisputedly one of the finest actors in the industry. And while we are waiting for him to return on the big screen after two years with Angrezi Medium, the makers have finally unveiled his look from the movie. The fans were surprised with this first look to on the occasion of Irrfan’s 53rd birthday.

Read More: Angrezi Medium: Birthday boy Irrfan's look from the movie gets REVEALED with the release date; Check it out

Post Dabangg 3 success, Salman Khan gives a special gift to co-star Kichcha Sudeep

Salman Khan’s recent release Dabangg 3 has been going strong at the box office. The movie, which happens to be the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, marks Salman’s first collaboration with Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. And while the Sultan star is overwhelmed with the audience’s response, he gifted Sudeep with a BMW M5 to celebrate the movie’s success.

Read More: Salman Khan gifts a BMW M5 car to Kichcha Sudeep after Dabangg 3's success; the latter thanks him

Sushant Singh expresses disappointment towards JNU violence; Joins peace protest in Mumbai

Television actor Sushant Singh, who was axed from popular crime based show Savdhaan India after protesting against CAA, has decried the violent attack on students and teachers in Jawaharlal Nehru University. He even joined the peace protest at the Gateway of India to raise his voice against the attack and called it a shameful incident.

Read More: JNU Violence: Savdhaan India fame Sushant Singh joins protests; Says, 'It is shameful for the Government'

Dhanush impresses fans with Pattas trailer with whistle worthy performances

Tamil superstar Dhanush, who had won hearts with his performance in 2019 release Asuran, is back with another entertainer with Pattas. The movie has been one of the most talked about the movies. And after creating a lot of buzz, the makers have finally unveiled a gripping trailer of Pattas wherein he is seen playing a double role and is seen flaunting his martial arts and kickboxing skills.

Read More: Pattas Trailer: Dhanush starrer is high on drama and action; Promises to be a mass entertainer

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More