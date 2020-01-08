Entertainment News Today, January 8: Ajay on JNU violence, Anurag Kashyap supports Deepika, Yash’s birthday

Latest Entertainment News Today: Ajay Devgn condemns attack in the JNU violence, Anurag Kashyap hails Deepika Padukone’s decision to come out in support of JNU students, Kannada actor Yash turns a year older today and much more. Here are the 5 newsmakers of the day.

With the continuous protests going on across the country, a lot is happening withing the showbiz world. In fact, ’s JNU visit has landed the diva in hot waters and the Twitter divided. While many call Deepika’s move a publicity stunt, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap came out in her support and stated that the actress made a strong move by coming in solidarity with JNU students. On the other hand, has also condemned the violent attack on the students and teachers of JNU. Expressing concern over the present scenario, the Shivaay actor stated that violence is not the solution to any situation. Meanwhile, has revealed that she is planning to get married now and is keeping her options open.

Talking about the telly world, Vindu Dara Singh has cleared the air about him entering in Bigg Boss 13 and called the reports fake. In the south Indian film industry, actor Yash turned a year older and the makers of KGF surprised the fans with a new poster of the KGF: Chapter 2. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Anurag Kashyap shuts trolls for calling Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

Deepika Padukone stuck a hornet’s nest after she attended the JNU protests in Delhi lately. While a section of the society called it a mere publicity stunt for her upcoming movie Chhapaak, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap backed Deepika saying it was not a publicity stunt. The filmmaker stated that the Padmaavat actress had a lot on a stake with Chhapaak as she is producing the movie. However, Deepika made a bold movie and displayed courage by coming out in support of JNU students.

Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn decries attack on JNU students and teachers

Days after the masked goons attacked the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Ajay Devgn condemned the incident. The actor stated that violent is not the solution to any problem. Furthermore, Ajay also emphasised that there is no point talking about an issue until one isn’t well informed about it. “We cannot add fuel to fire,” he added.

Panga actress Kangana Ranaut opens up on her wedding plans

Kangana Ranaut, who has been winning critical acclaim for her impeccable performances, has been quite outspoken about her apprehensions about wedding. Certainly, it is more because of her ugly past. However, looks like Panga actress had a change of heart and is reconsidering her views about marriage. According to media reports, Kangana is planning to keep options for marriage now.

Vindu Dara Singh rubbishes reports of entering ’s Bigg Boss 13

After Vikas Gupta added spice to the ongoing game of Bigg Boss 13, there are reports that former contestant Vindu Dara Singh will also be entering the popular reality show which is hosted by Salman Khan. However, Vindu has rubbished the reports and called it mere rumours.

Fake Rumours of me going to BB but these views were mine #SidHearts #ChampionSidShukla Bigg Boss 13: क्या Vindu Dara Singh बिग बॉस के घर में जाएंगे ? https://t.co/Vp4xbhOGja via @YouTube — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 8, 2020

KGF 2 makers unveil new poster on Yash’s birthday

Kannada actor Yash has won hearts with his stunning performance in the movie KGF in 2018. And now, the makers are coming up with the second installment of the franchise. While the movie is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, the makers treated the fans with a new poster of KGF: Chapter 2 on the occasion of lead actor Yash’s birthday today.

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

