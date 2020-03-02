Entertainment News Today, March 2: Jackie’s birthday wish for Tiger, Thappad BO, Shraddha’s birthday surprise

Latest Entertainment News Today: Jackie Shroff shared a throwback picture with son Tiger Shroff’s on the latter’s birthday, Shraddha Kapoor to get a special surprised on her birthday tomorrow, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad witnesses a poor opening weekend and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

The new week has begun and it has started with a bang for the cine buffs. The day started on a good note for Tiger Shroff fans as the Baaghi 3 actor turned a year older today. And while he was flooded with best wishes, his father Jackie Shroff shared a heartwarming note for his son. , who will be turning 33 tomorrow, will be getting a special birthday surprise from her father Shakti Kapoor, starrer Thappad is struggling at the box office.

Talking about the telly world, media reports suggest that will be quitting Beyhadh 2. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas’ Forensic has witnessed a great start at the box office of its day of release. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Jackie Shroff pens a heartwarming birthday wish for son Tiger Shroff; Shares a beautiful throwback picture

It has been a special day for Tiger Shroff today as the War star turned 30 today. And while the actor is busy promoting his upcoming action drama, his father Jackie Shroff made Tiger’s birthday even more special for him and his fans. The veteran actor shared a priceless throwback picture of himself with Tiger from the latter’s childhood wherein Jackie was seen holding the little munchkin in his arms. This isn’t all. In the caption, Jackie also called his son his soul.

Shakti Kapoor to plan a special birthday surprise for Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3, will be turning a year older on March 3. Given the upcoming release of the movie, the diva is busy promoting the action drama and is likely to be a working birthday for her. However, her father Shakti Kapoor is planning a special birthday surprise for his daughter and will reportedly be taking her for a vacation.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad witnesses growth on the first weekend

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie revolves around the sensitive issue of domestic violence. But despite opening to positive reviews, the family drama registered a slow start at the box office. Although Thappad has witnessed a growth in the opening weekend, it continues to struggle at the box office. However, the overall collection of this Anubhav Sinha directorial has emerged as Rs. 13.75 crores.

Is Jennifer Winget quitting her revenge drama Beyhadh 2 soon?

Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2, starring Jennifer Winget in the lead, has been one of the popular shows on Indian Television. And while the show will soon be shifting to OTT platform, there are media reports that Jennifer is planning to quit Beyhadh 2. According to media reports, Jennifer isn’t happy with this new development and is likely to walk out of the revenge drama. However, an official announcement hasn’t been made in this regard.

Tovino Thomas starrer Forensic witnesses a decent start at the box office

Akhil Paul’s recent directorial Forensic Tovino Thomas has opened to a thunderous response from the audience. The crime thriller has managed to strike a right chord with the audience and has started on a good note at the box office. The movie has raked in Rs 1.16 crore at the Kerala box office on its release day and is expected to go strong in the coming days.

