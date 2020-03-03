Entertainment News Today, March 3: Shraddha birthday, Sidharth on marriage, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar posters

Latest Entertainment News: Shraddha Kapoor turns a year older today, Sidharth Shukla talks about his wedding plans, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar first look posters unveiled and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

As the day is coming to an end, Pinkvilla is here with its daily segment of bid news of the day. It was quite an interesting day in the showbiz world which started with birthday. As the Street Dancer 3D star turned a year older, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor penned a special note for the birthday girl. and shared the first look posters of their upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla talks about his wedding plans and stated that he is still to find the eligible girl for himself.

Talking about the telly world, talks about his journey of parenthood so far. On the other hand, there are reports that Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is planning to tie the knot soon. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Siddhanth Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for sister Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday; Calls her his ‘lovely angel’

Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action drama Baaghi 3, turned 33 today. And while she was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world, the best birthday message came from her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The Haseena Parkar actor who penned an overwhelming note for the birthday girl along with a boomerang video of their happy times together. Calling Shraddha as his lovely angel, Siddhanth wrote that his life has been way better with the presence of the Stree actress.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar posters: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra introduces each other as their ‘partner in crime’

After winning hearts of millions with their movies Ishaqzaade and Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have now collaborated for the third time for their upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie has been the talk of the town for some time now. And now adding on the to the audience’s interest, Arjun and Parineeti have shared the first look poster of the movie as they introduced each other as their respective partners in crime.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla spills beans about his wedding during a live chat

Sidharth Shukla, who has become a household after winning Bigg Boss 13, has now opened up on his wedding plans. It happened during the live chat when Sidharth quizzed his wedding, the actor didn’t dodge the question and said that he is still looking for his partner. “Main Sheila thodi hun ki khud se pyaar jataonga,” Sidharth was quoted saying.

Karan Patel talks about his parenthood journey with daughter Mehr; Says ‘I have learned a lot’

Karan Patel, who recently became a father of a baby girl Mehr, has been on cloud nine ever since. While it has been a new experience for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant, during his recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan got candid about his parenthood journey and said that he had learned a lot. “First is that how strong a woman actually is as I see Ankita take care of Mehr. Tremendous amount of respect for all the mothers in the world. Having said that, I have learnt to do diapers, fathers should learn that. I think I am learning every day,” he added.

Is Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty tying the knot with Prakash Kovelamudi?

It’s been a while since there have been reports about Baahubali star Anushka Shetty’s wedding. The actress was earlier rumoured to be dating Baahubali co-star Prabhas, but the duo had shunned he reports. Now once again the reports of Anushka’s wedding have surfaced on the internet. According to media reports, the diva is set to tie the knot with ace filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

