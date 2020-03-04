Entertainment News Today, March 4: Vicky on Takht, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer, Jennifer on Beyhadh 2

Latest Entertainment News Today: Vicky Kaushal talks about working in Takht, trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar dropped online, Jennifer Winget talks about quitting Beyhadh 2 and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

It has been a busy day in the entertainment industry and while the day has come to an end it is the time for cine buffs to take a look at the big news of the day. It started with Vicky Kaushal talks about the much talked about Takht and said that he always wanted to do a period drama. and starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer is out now. Kareena Kapoor Khan refutes the reports of her being in talks for a movie with .

Talking about the telly world, rubbishes the reports of quitting Beyhadh 2. On the other hand, Siddharth’s upcoming movie Takkar gets a release date and is likely to hit the screens next month. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Vicky Kaushal talks about working with in Takht

It’s been a while since ’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht has been doing the rounds. The movie will star Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh in the lead and will be seen playing the role of Mughals brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh respectively. While the fans are excited about the period drama, Vicky recently got candid about the movie and said that working on the period drama is a dream come true for them. He further spoke about working with Ranveer and said that it will be difficult to play warring brothers with him.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra on a run in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who won hearts with their chemistry in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England, have collaborated for third time in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. And while the movie has been creating a lot of buzz in the town, the makers have dropped the trailer of the movie which is backed by an intriguing story. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Is Kareena Kapoor Khan working with Shah Rukh Khan in a Rajkumar Hirani movie? Here’s the truth

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been missing from the silver screen for over a year now, is rumoured to be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming project. While the fans are excited about the movie, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen opposite SRK. However, Bebo has rubbished the reports and stated that she hasn’t been in talks for the movie with King Khan.

Jennifer Winget clears the air about quitting Beyhadh 2

Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Despite the show’s massive fan following, there were reports that Beyhadh 2 will be going digital soon. Besides, the media reports also suggested that Jennifer will be quitting the show. However, contrary to the reports, the diva stated she isn’t leaving the show. “I am sticking to my original plan as envisaged when I signed on and honouring my initial commitment,” she added.

Siddharth starrer Takkar gets a release date; To hit the screens next month

Siddharth’s fans have a big reason to rejoice as his upcoming movie Takkar has finally got a release date. According to media reports, the movie will be hitting the screens next month on Siddharth’s birthday on April 17. The movie will star Nivetha Thomas and Priyanka Jawalkar and it is reported that Siddharth will play the role of action hero for the first time.

