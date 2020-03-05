Entertainment News Today, March 5: Mr Lele shelved, Atrangi Re shooting begins, Janhvi Kapoor birthday plans

Latest Entertainment News Today: Varun Dhawan starrer Mr Lele gets postponed indefinitely, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re begins rolling today, Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday plans revealed and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

The weekend is around the corner and the plans for the lazy days of the week must be on. But before you start dreaming about the upcoming weekend, here’s a quick look at the big happenings of the showbiz world. The day started on a disappointing note for fans as his upcoming movie Mr Lele with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar has been shelved. , Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi has hit the floors today. Janhvi Kapoor, who is turning 23 tomorrow, is going to have a grand celebration with her family for her birthday.

Talking about the telly world, Sidharth Shukla rubbished the reports about Bigg Boss 13 being biased. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj was attacked outside a pub in Hyderabad. While the entertainment world is buzzing with the news, we bring you the top 5 newsmakers of the day.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr Lele gets shelved; Here’s why

When Shashank Khaitan announced his next project as Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, fans couldn’t keep calm. But much to their disappointment, the movie has been shelved now. The announcement was made by Shashank who revealed that Mr Lele was put on the backburner as the team couldn’t settle with the dates of the cast. However, he did emphasise that he would like to collaborate with Varun soon.

, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s Atrangi Re hits the floor

Anand L Rai hogged the limelight lately after he announced his next project Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. And while the fans are excited about the project, producer Bhushan Kumar announced that the movie has begun rolling today. He shared pictures from the pooja ceremony which featured a clapboard with ‘Atrangi Re’ written on it. The movie is expected to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Janhvi Kapoor to ring in her 23rd birthday with sister Anshula Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is set to celebrate her 23rd birthday tomorrow and there have been speculations about her plans for the special day. While there were reports about the Dhadak actress to have a working birthday, the recent buzz is that Janhvi will be celebrating her birthday with half sister Anshula Kapoor. Reportedly, Anshula will be hosting a party for Janhvi at her residence which will have their family and close friends in attendance.

Is Bigg Boss 13 biased? Here’s what Sidharth Shukla has to say

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end, there have been reports about the popular reality show being biased. However, BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla has rubbished the reports. He stated that he had quite a journey in the house and doesn’t feel that the show was biased at all. “It is just a classic case of grapes are sour,” he added.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj gets injured in a bar brawl in Hyderabad

Rahul Sipligunj, who became a household name post his triumph in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, made headlines for an unfortunate news today. According to media reports, he was attacked by some people in a drunken condition in a Hyderabad pub. It was reported that the bar brawl started after Rahul protested against misbehaviour with a female friend. Reportedly, he was attacked by beer bottles and suffered minor injuries.

