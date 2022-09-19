EOW finds contradiction in Jacqueline Fernandez’s statements in extortion case; Reports

Jacqueline Fernandez is in trouble following Rs 200 crore money laundering and extortion case. She has been frequently been summoned to appear before the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office. She is being grilled for hours in connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, the actress has recorded her statement but it looks like the police are not happy. A fresh report in The Times of India has mentioned that the wing has found contradiction in the actress’ statements.

According to the report, a source has mentioned that officials were not satisfied with the statement when Jacqueline was confronted with Pinky Irani, Sukesh’s close aide. However, today she has been summoned and the actress has reached the office. She may likely be questioned in this regard. To note, Jacqueline has received many expensive gifts from the conman. Not only Jacqueline but Nora Fatehi was also questioned. Police have claimed that the Kick actress knew about conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal activities and continued to keep a connection with him.