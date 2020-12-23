Erica Fernandes and Rohman Shawl's song 'Maula' depicts an emotional journey of heartbreak and moving on

Rohman Shawl and Erica Fernandes chemistry in Papon’s recent song Maula will leave you mesmerised.

Rohman Shawl has been the talk of the town ever since he has started dating Sushmita Sen. The duo has been head over heels in love with each other and doesn’t leave a chance to get mushy on social media. While everyone has been in awe of Rohman’s lover boy avatar, the model turned actor has come up with a new surprise for his fans as he has made his music video debut with Papon’s recent tract Maula opposite Erica Fernandes.

The song was released today and it beautifully captures an emotional journey of a girl who had lost her man and despite getting married to someone else, she is finding it difficult to move on from her past. Maula marks Rohman’s first collaboration with Erica and their fresh, sizzling chemistry will leave you wanting for more. In fact, this new pair came as a breath of fresh air. The lyrics have been penned by Goldie Sohel who has also given the music of the song.

Take a look at Rohman Shawl and Erica Fernandes’s new song Maula which is sung by Papon:

Interestingly, Rohman had recently shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram handle and wrote, “I have been a very big fan of your voice @paponmusic & I couldn’t be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason I came on board). @sushmitasen47 can’t thank you enough for standing by me ‘my rock’.... for teaching me how to be “one’s self” in front of the camera. My two shaitaan’s Alisah & Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song. This one is for you Abbu, Mumma, didi & Ammaji.” On the other hand, his lady love Sushmita couldn’t stop gushing about it. She wrote, “OMGGGGGG!!!! look at you babushhhhhh!! Sooooo proud of you!!!! Beautiful song & a marvellous YOU!!! Ufffff”

Also Read: Sushmita Sen proud of ‘jaan’ Rohman Shawl as he makes music video debut with Maula opposite Erica Fernandes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×