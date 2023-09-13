Esha Deol agrees Deols aren’t good at publicity: ‘Sometimes I don’t understand…’

The Deol family has been in the news for good reasons. Last month, Esha Deol’s short film Ek Duaa got a special mention in the category of non-feature films at the 69th National Film Awards, and the actress was over the moon! Her father and veteran actor Dharmendra’s role in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was loved by one and all. Meanwhile, Esha’s brother Sunny Deol starred in Gadar 2, which also released last month, and is already a historical blockbuster. While the Deol family is garnering a lot of love, Esha recently agreed that they are not very good at publicity.

Esha Deol agreed Deols are not good at publicity

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Esha Deol was asked, “The kind of love the family has got, everyone is suddenly mainstream. Do you think Deols are not good at publicity?” Esha agreed to this, and said that while she doesn’t exactly know why, most of them are a bit reserved and private. “Yeah. I mean I don’t know the reason why but most of us turned out that way. More than shy, I think our natures are a bit reserved, private side.”

She further added that she doesn’t seem to understand that celebs should do certain things to be seen. “Sometimes I don't understand that you are supposed to do certain things to be seen. I can't digest it.” She agreed that she won’t just post a random picture of a cup of coffee on social media. “When I do it once in a blue moon, I laugh at myself ki ‘ye kya daala hai?’ If it's something meaningful, then it's nice to put. Why not?” said Esha.

Meanwhile, she was also asked about her father Dharmendra’s reaction when her film Ek Duaa got a special mention at the 69th National Film Awards. The actress replied, “He gets emotional. For me, when he puts his hand on my back and pats it, it’s heaven.”

Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, co-starring Suniel Shetty. Before this, she was seen in the crime thriller series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna.

ALSO READ: 'I knew we are often spoken of': Esha Deol on public speculations about equation with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol