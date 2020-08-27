Esha Deol and Uday Chopra get nostalgic on the 16th anniversary of 'Dhoom'

As Dhoom turned 16 on Thursday, actors Esha Deol and Uday Chopra recalled working in the blockbuster.

Taking to Instagram, Esha shared the look of her character in the film and wrote: "16 years of Dhoom and being your Dhoom girl. With love, Dilbara."

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the action-packed film also starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Rimi Sen.

Walking down memory lane, Uday shared a Yash Raj Films Instagram post that has a video of a few bike chase scenes from the film.

The 2004 film revolved around a gang of bikers, headed by Kabir (played by John Abraham), who are on a robbing spree. Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role of a cop.

"16 years ago, on this day, I was excited, nervous and confident! And then... the next day... on August 27th... Dhoom released! The rest as they say... is history," Sanjay Gadhvi tweeted.

After the success of "Dhoom", makers came up with two more films in the franchise.

"Dhoom 2" starred as the antagonist, along with . "Dhoom 3" had in a double role, as twins who are expert thieves, and also featured .

