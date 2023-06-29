Esha Deol asks father Dharmendra to 'cheer up' amid his cryptic post hinting at illness and aging

The past couple of weeks have been quite a joyous one for the Deols as Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Their wedding was a grand affair and the entire Deol family including Sunny and his wife, Bobby Deol and his wife, Dharmendra and others marked their presence. Apart from them several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and others too attended the reception ceremony. But Hema Malini and her daughters were not seen attending Karan's wedding which grabbed everyone's attention. After this, the Sholay actor took to his social media to share a cryptic post mentioning his daughters and second wife. And now Esha Deol shared a note for her father.

Esha Deol shares a note for Dharmendra

Taking to her social media, Esha Deol shared an old picture from her wedding album which also features her mother Hema Malini, and dad Dharmendra along with her hubby. In the picture, Esha looks gorgeous in her bridal avatar which consists of a red colored heavy embroidered saree. She is sitting on a chair, while her hubby who is dressed in a white colored sherwani stands beside her. Dharmendra is sitting right next to his daughter and looks happy while Hema Malini stands behind them and has a bright smile on her face. Sharing this picture, Esha wrote, “Love you papa. You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that. Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u.”

Check it out:

This post came right after Dharmendra’s post. On Wednesday night, Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a happy picture with Esha. The father-daughter duo looks all things sweet in the throwback picture. Along with it, he shared a note revealing that he is not keeping well. His note read, "Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you ……..but" followed by folded hands emoji.

