Esha Deol Birthday: Dhoom star drops PICS with Hema Malini, daughters Radhya-Miraya; begins day like THIS

Actress Esha Deol is stepping into another year of her life today, on the 2nd of November, as she turns 42. The actress’ special day has left the internet in a frenzy and her fans and family members have been showering her with love since morning.

Recently, Esha Deol penned a gratitude note for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes and shared pictures with her mother Hema Malini, and her children. Read on to know how she started her day.

Esha Deol shares pictures with her daughters and Hema Malini as she celebrates 42nd year of her life

Taking to her Instagram account this morning, the Kaal actress penned a gratitude note for the love and wishes pouring in for her and shared a heap of pictures, giving fans an insight into how her day commenced.

The actress shared two photographs with her mother and veteran actress Hema Malini. In one of them, the mother-daughter duo can be seen embracing in a side hug, and in another photograph, Hema Malini can be seen planting a kiss on the birthday girl’s cheeks.

Esha Deol also shared a picture with her daughters Radhya and Miraya. As she shared the post on Instagram, the actress also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love wishes. She penned, “Love & gratitude to all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings coming my way, As always started my morning with a havan at home with my mother & my darling daughters @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam #itsmybirthday #love #gratitude.”

Check out how fans wished Esha Deol on her birthday

As Esha Deol rings her 42nd birthday, her fans have been elated and have been showering her with wishes, leaving the actress feeling overwhelmed. Sharing a birthday wish, a fan penned, “Happy bdy my bachpan ka pyar (Happy birthday my childhood love)”, and another fan shared, “Happy birthday my favorite.”

Meanwhile, several other fans flocked to the comment section of Esha Deol’s post to express their love and wishes on her birthday.

More about Esha Deol

The actress is the daughter of veteran actress Hema Malini and actor Dharmendra. On the professional front, she entered Bollywood in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and proceeded to star in films that include Dhoom and Kaal.

ALSO READ: Esha Deol recalls being compared to her mom, Hema Malini: ‘When I read my first film’s review…’