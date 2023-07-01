Esha Deol celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with husband Bharat Takhtani; Dharmendra REACTS

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with her businessman-husband Bharat Takhtani on June 29. The couple tied the knot on June 29, 2012. On June 30, the Dhoom actress shared a beautiful photo of herself with her husband on Instagram and penned a sweet message. Reacting to her post, Dharmendra also wished his daughter, Esha Deol, on her 11th wedding anniversary.

Esha Deol celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with husband Bharat Takhtani

Taking to her Instagram, Esha Deol wrote, “For keeps for eternity…@bharattakhtani3 #weddinganniversary #11 gratitude.” She posted a beautiful black-and-white picture where the actress was seen admiring her husband with a love-filled look. Have a look:

On the other hand, Dharmendra wished his daughter on her 11th wedding anniversary and wrote, “Happy anniversary.” The veteran actor reacted to her post a week after he penned a long heartfelt note for Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, who did not attend Karan Deol’s wedding. The 87-year-old actor expressed his regret for not talking to them ahead of his son Karan’s wedding.

Fans react to Esha Deol’s post

As soon as the actress shared the post on her Instagram, fans started congratulating the couple on their 11th wedding anniversary. A fan wrote, “Happy anniversary Esha di. Aap or bharat sir hamesha ek saath yoon hi khush rahen.” Another commented, “Happy Anniversary lovebirds …. Stay Blessed.” “Looking gorgeous Esha mam,” commented a third fan. Clothes dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s love story

During inter-school art competitions, Bharat Takhtani, who was around 13 at that time, developed a huge crush on Esha Deol. Bharat studied at Learner's Academy, Bandra, and Esha completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu.

In an interview with India Today, Esha once spoke about their first meeting. She said, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, Bharat was studying at Learner's Academy in Bandra. That was one school which had good looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade, which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him.”

