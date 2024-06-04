Esha Deol congratulates mamma Hema Malini for winning Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Mathura; celebrates her ‘hattrick’

Veteran actress Hema Malini is one of the most beloved celebrities in the film industry. She has delivered several blockbuster hits that remain etched in the hearts of audiences. The actress made her film debut in the 1963 Tamil movie Idhu Sathiyam. However, it was her role in Sapno Ka Saudagar that brought her into the limelight. Following this, Hema Malini received numerous offers and quickly ascended the ladder of fame and success.

The veteran actress entered politics a few years ago and has successfully won the election in UP’s Mathura constituency for a third consecutive term. She won by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes from Mathura. Recently, her daughter, Esha Deol, took to social media to congratulate her.

Esha Deol congratulates mom Hema Malini on winning Lok Sabha election

Esha Deol took to Instagram today (June 4) to congratulate her mom, Hema Malini, for winning the election for the third consecutive term. She shared a picture of the veteran actress dressed in a red salwar suit outside a temple and wrote, "Congratulations mamma. Hat trick."

About Hema Malini’s political career

Hema Malini began her political career in 1999 and officially joined the BJP in 2004. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she won the Mathura constituency by a 22.65% margin. She successfully retained the seat in 2019 with a 60.88% vote share.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Hema Malini appeared in several Hindi films, often alongside Dharmendra, whom she married in 1980. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

More about Lok Sabha Election 2024

The nation participated in voting from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases to select the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Concurrently, assembly elections were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim while the vote counting occurred on Tuesday.

