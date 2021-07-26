Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra’s comeback with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’: Karan Johar makes brilliant films

Recently, director and producer announced that he will be getting back to the director’s chair after 5 years with his upcoming venture titled ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He had originally announced a mega period drama titled ‘Takht’ but the development on the project is now unclear. For the first time, Karan will be directing the legendary veteran superstar Dharmendra in his film. The venture also reunites Dharmendra with as both of them have been an integral part of several classics in Hindi cinema including ‘Sholay’, ‘Guddi’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ amongst others.

Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol recently spoke to ETimes about her dad’s comeback film and said, “I’m really looking forward to seeing him back on screen with another favourite of mine, Jaya aunty. I love her. Karan Johar makes brilliant films so we will all look forward to watching Rocky Aur Rani for sure. I wish them all of the best!” Esha has recently got into production and released her latest short film on female foeticide titled ‘Ek Duaa’. Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is led by superstar Ranveer Singh and .

Further in the conversation, Esha Deol spoke about mother Hema Malini sorting the scripts for herself and said, “She is not very easy to please!” She further added, “An actor will always be an actor, so she is again looking for the right script to come her way, to give her time, energy, passion towards her craft. I think just that one script needs to click with her and she will do it”.

