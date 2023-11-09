Esha Deol drops ‘special’ throwback pic with Hema Malini, Ahana from their ballet days; fans say ‘so elegant’

Esha Deol made her acting debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and went on to star in several films afterwards. The actress shares a close relationship with her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol.

Recently, Esha Deol shared a ‘special’ throwback photo with her mother and sister as they performed a ‘dance ballet Meera’. Have a look at the picture inside.

Meera bai portrayed by my mother to which I played baby meera: Esha Deol

Esha Deol posted a throwback black and white photo on Instagram this morning featuring herself at age 7 performing on stage with her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana, who are all trained classical dancers. The vintage photo captures the trio mid-dance during a mother-daughter performance.

As Esha Deol walked down memory lane, she also wrote in the caption of her post, “This one is so special A 7-year-old me with my baby sister, my mum & my aunt all on stage performing the dance ballet Meera. Meera bai portrayed by my mother to which I played baby meera.” She also tagged her mother and sister Ahana in the post.

This is how fans reacted to Esha Deol’s throwback picture

Fans were delighted to see the throwback photo Esha Deol posted of herself dancing on stage with Ahana Deol and Hema Malini. The vintage image offered a glimpse of the mother-daughter trio's shared passion for classical dance.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Esha's post, with one commenting "So beautiful so elegant just looking like a woww" and another writing "Like mama like baby." The throwback photo of Esha with her mother and sister received an outpouring of love and positive reactions.

Exploring the work front of Esha Deol

Esha made her acting debut with 2002’s Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She went on to star in several other movies after her debut film including Ajay Devgn starrer Kaal, No Entry and Dhoom.

Earlier this year, the actress’ short film Ek Duaa bagged a special mention in the non-feature films category at the 69th National Film Awards. The film was released back in 2021.

