Esha Deol drops sun-kissed selfie with cryptic note days after separating from ex-husband Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, a former well-regarded Bollywood couple, have had startled the public by announcing their separation, bringing an end to their 10 year-long marriage. In a collective statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani disclosed that they have decided to go their separate ways. The former couple got married in 2012. Now, following Esha's initial public appearance after the separation at the airport, she has now shared a selfie on Instagram along with a motivational caption.

Esha Deol's shares first pic post separation

Several weeks after their separation, Esha Deol posted a sunlit selfie on Instagram with a cryptic message. The caption of the post read, "No matter how dark it gets, the sun will rise."

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways

In a shared statement provided to the Delhi Times, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani declared their mutual decision to separate. They conveyed, “We have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Through this transition, the well-being of our two children remains our top priority. We request that our privacy be respected."

Reflecting on their journey, Esha and Bharat, who attended different schools, crossed paths during an inter-school competition. In a previous News18 interview, Esha shared, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade hosted by my school."

Esha and Bharat first broke up during teen years

According to ETimes, Ahana Deol, the younger sister of Esha Deol, previously shared insights into Esha and Bharat Takhtani's dating history in a YouTube video. She revealed that they began their relationship when Esha was in 9th grade and Bharat in 10th. However, their initial romance was short-lived, as Esha ended it when he attempted to hold her hand during a drive. A decade later, they reconnected, and this time Bharat sought permission before holding Esha's hands, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

Esha, recognized for her roles in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, recently made her debut on OTT in Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

