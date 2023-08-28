Esha Deol on reunion with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol at Gadar 2 screening: ‘I’ve been tying rakhi to them since…’

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. The Anil Sharma directorial has been garnering immense praise from the audiences. The weekend following the film’s release, the makers of Gadar 2 held a special screening of the film. Fans got to see a fam-jam moment as Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made a rare appearance with their sisters Esha Deol and Ahana, the daughters of Dharmendra and his second wife, actress Hema Malini. Now, Esha Deol has opened up about the viral pictures with Sunny and Bobby from the Gadar 2 screening and said that it was a beautiful moment and that the picture happened very organically.

Esha Deol on viral pics with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at Gadar 2 screening

In a recent interview with ETimes, Esha Deol was asked about the picture with Bobby and Sunny, and whether she felt the need to go that extra mile to justify her relationship with her brothers. In response, Esha said that she doesn’t look at it like that. “Honestly, the picture happened very organically. It was not planned. We are very private as a family. We are very respectful towards each other. I feel that whether I tie him Rakhi or not is none of anyone else's business. But I think because we are actors, people want to do that moment. I have been tying rakhi to my brothers since I was a kid and we continue doing so. But we are not here to prove to people,” she said.

She said that the photo at the Gadar 2 screening happened very organically. She further added that it was a beautiful moment and that they saw the public getting emotional about it. “But for us, we have a lot of pictures together in our family, I think,” said Esha.

Hema Malini on Ahana, Esha Deol's reunion with Bobby, Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 screening

Meanwhile, in an interview with News18, Hema Malini was also asked about Esha and Ahana reuniting with Sunny Deol and Bobby at Gadar 2 screening. She said that she feels happy, but it isn’t something new as it is very normal. She said that many times, Sunny and Bobby come home but they aren’t the type of people who immediately post pictures on Instagram. However, she added that they are always there for each other.

