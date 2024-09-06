Esha Deol opens up about comparisons with her mom Hema Malini after first film, recalls being body-shamed; 'Would say a lot about my baby fat'

Remember when Esha Deol set the stage on fire with her electric dance performance in Dhoom Machale, the popular track from Yash Raj Films' 2004 film, Dhoom? Her performance in the song is cherished till date. Esha recently opened up about being compared to her mom, actress Hema Malini after her first film, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. The Dhoom actress also revealed that she was bodyshamed for her "baby fat" after the release of the 2002 film.

In a new interview with Zoom, Esha Deol spilled the beans about how her thoughts on working in showbiz were initially changed after the release of her debut movie, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe.

Esha, who had also signed Na Tum Jaano Na Hum along with her first film, shared that she was quite excited to work in movies. The Yuva actress expressed that initially she had no pressure to live up to the legacy of her parents. She started experiencing a "pressure pump" after the audience response of Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe.

"Then I was like, they are comparing me in my first film to my mother who has done 200 films. And they would say a lot about my baby fat. ‘Oh she has so much baby fat’," Esha said. The actress admitted having those cheeks at the age of 18 while defending that she looked "cute" in the kind of roles that she did.

Advertisement

Esha Deol recalled that the Yuva actress spoke to her mom, Hema Malini after being "overwhelmed" with the responses. The veteran star advised Esha to reevaluate her decision to stay in the acting profession or be thick-skinned to survive in the industry.

The Dhoom star remembered discussing with her mom, Hema that she was being affected by those reviews. The Baghban actress quizzed Esha about why she has been a part of the film industry. The senior star warned that if her daughter Esha is going to let it affect her mental peace, then she is in the "wrong profession".

Hema Malini asked Esha to focus on her goal and be aware of the fact that such comparisons will always exist. Hema also told her that if she can handle such comments, then the actress should continue to work in Bollywood.

Esha Deol has Suniel Shetty's series, Invisible Woman and an upcoming film, Main in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dhoom completes 20 years: Esha Deol says nobody was allowed to try any antiques with bikes on sets; ‘They were more precious than actors’