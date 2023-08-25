Esha Deol opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success; says 'I knew how much Bhaiya had...'

Sunny Deol was a superstar in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s. In the early 2000s, he acted in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which turned out to be a massive commercial success. After more than two decades, the makers came up with its sequel titled Gadar 2. This one also became a surprise hit despite the industry's apprehension. Now, Esha Deol has responded to its success.

Esha Deol talks about brother Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2

Esha recently held a screening of Gadar 2 in Mumbai which was attended by her brothers Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Ahana Deol. In an interview with India Today, Esha spoke about its massive success and how she was waiting to watch the movie. She said, "I knew how much Bhaiya had been shooting for it and it really meant a lot to him. And when it is doing so well, we are all equally happy for him and it is well deserved. Only Sunny Deol can do what he did in a film like 'Gadar 2'."

Esha on Ek Duaa's National Award mention

Esha's short film Ek Duaa received a special mention in the non-feature film category at the 69th National Film Awards. She took to Instagram to mention that she is "over the moon" with this feat. Esha said, "As a producer & actor in this film to get this recognition in the nonfeature special mention award means the world to me."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is directed and produced by Anil Sharma. It is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and follows the story of Tara Singh who goes to Pakistan to save his son during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. So far, the movie has entered the 400-crore club at the domestic box office. Recently, the team hosted a special screening inside the New Parliament House in New Delhi. It has become the first film to be screened at the new parliament building. Earlier, a special screening was held for UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

