Esha Deol posts Hema Malini’s PIC carrying shopping bag as her purse: ‘In a world filled with designer wear…’

Esha Deol is quite active on social media, and has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone! The actress loves sharing pictures of herself, and her family members, as well as updates about her upcoming projects on the social media platform. In August, Esha shared pictures with her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from Gadar 2 screening, and they went absolutely viral. Now, the ‘No Entry’ actress has shared a lovely picture of her mom Hema Malini. She gushed over her mother’s simplicity, as the Dream Girl carried a shopping bag as her purse.

Hema Malini praises her mom Hema Malini’s simplicity

On Friday morning, Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to post a lovely picture of Hema Malini. She looks absolutely stunning in a green silk saree and is seen flashing her million-dollar smile. It looks like Hema Malini got ready to head out somewhere, and can be seen holding a small shopping bag in her hand. Esha Deol wrote in her caption, that her mom Hema Malini opted for a shopping bag instead of a purse, and had a simple reason behind doing so.

Praising her mom’s simplicity, Esha Deol wrote, “In a world filled with designer wear the dream girl seems to be happy carrying a shopping bag as her purse - reason “ it’s easy all my stuff fits in so why not.” She then added, “That’s what I call the simple pleasures in life. Way to go love you mamma #dreamgirl #simplicity #beauty #mymother #easybreezy #hemamalini #eshadeol #gratitude.”

Madhoo Shah commented on Esha’s post and wrote, “When your soul and inner being is strong you don’t need the externals to speak for u,” further adding, “I love ur mom too.” One fan commented, “Shes always been soo grounded, soo graceful & most beautiful,” while another one wrote, “Thats the beauty of simplicity.”

Dream Girl Hema Malini has been away from the big screen for a while now. In an interview with News18, Esha Deol said that she has been pushing her mom to make a comeback. She also mentioned that Hema Malini has been looking at some good scripts. “She’s the kind of person who says that only if something very good comes her way will she step out and go back in front of the camera. If anyone has something good for my mom, they should shoot her a call,” said Esha.

