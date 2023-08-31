Esha Deol recalls being compared to her mom, Hema Malini: ‘When I read my first film’s review…’

Bollywood actress Esha Deol made her acting debut in 2002 with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, opposite Aftab Shivdasani. After that, she starred in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum opposite Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Kyaa Dil Ne Kaha, Yuva, Dhoom, Kaal, No Entry, and a number of other films. The actress did manage to carve a niche for herself and went on to manage her own identity in the film industry. Recently, in an interview, Esha Deol was asked about comparisons to her parents and veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Esha happened to mention that there were a lot of comparisons drawn to her mother Hema Malini when she first started acting in films.

Esha Deol on being compared to her mom Hema Malini when she began her acting career

While speaking with Zoom, Esha Deol said that she is extremely proud to be the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. "I am extremely proud to be born to such wonderful human beings. And then they are legends and actors who are admired by millions." She added that she didn't think initially that the comparisons would happen. She was only 18 years old when she began her acting career, and after reading the reviews of the first few films, she realized that the comparisons with her mom Hema Malini would continue.

She said, " Initially, it was not something that I thought would happen. So initially I used to wonder why, and used to have chats with my parents and it took me a while. I was 18 when I started. That's a very naive age, and I remember the excitement of reading your first film's review, and there was so much comparison to my mom in most of them. That's when I realized this will continue, and it is something I have got to get used to now. Because I'm here to work and if I'm gonna let this affect me, then that's not going to be good for me. So let that pressure cooker be on on the side, and I'll continue doing my work.

Esha Deol on the work front

On the professional front, Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, which is streaming on Amazon Mini TV. She was also seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a series that also stars Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna. Recently, her short film Ek Duaa got a special mention in the category of non-feature films at the 69th National Film Awards.

ALSO READ: 'Are you seriously asking...’: When Esha Deol sought mom Hema Malini's permission to wear a bikini in Dhoom